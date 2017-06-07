Illustration by Katie Carey

Since a dam-blasting in 2012, the Chattahoochee has run wild through uptown Columbus. After some man-made channels and rapids were engineered—just for fun—the 2.5-mile stretch became the world’s longest urban whitewater course, featuring a whooshing rapid called Cut Bait, the biggest wave east of the Colorado. Georgia Power controls the flow from a dam upstream, so you can opt for a lazy float on the same stretch before the water is released each afternoon. whitewaterexpress.com

