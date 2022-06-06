The Starling Hotel, formerly the W Midtown, debuts its updated space

Photograph courtesy of the Starling, Curio Collection by Hilton

The former W Hotel Midtown is now the Starling, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and the brand’s second Atlanta property. Its name derived from the bird species found in nearby Piedmont Park, the hotel features a refreshed lobby bar, Lantana, as well as an updated spa and terrace level pool.

“It’s a beautiful property, and we’re excited to become part of Curio and continue to offer relaxed, luxury service to our guests,” says hotel general manager Kathryn Day.

Built in 1973, the 466-room property features modern but whimsical decor with accents like floral wallpaper, brass light fixtures resembling bird cages, and jewel-toned furniture—all a nod to Atlanta’s colorful gardens and green spaces. The hotel also has 45,000 square feet of meeting space, including a top-floor event room with panoramic city views, and an on-site concierge. With modern furniture and pillow-top mattresses, the 433 guest rooms and 33 suites are outfitted with large flat-screen televisions, laptop safes, and mini refrigerators.

Executive chef Cole Pate, who previously helmed the kitchens at The Southern Gentleman and Gyspy Kitchen, has revamped the menu at Lantana, the elegant lobby bar, to marry seasonal Southern produce with traditional Japanese cooking techniques.

“The food is focused and streamlined, and the ingredients speak for themselves,” says Pate. Guests can choose from several signature cocktails like a house Old Fashioned and refreshing Mandarin Ginger Gin Sour as well as shareable plates like Bang Island mussels and crispy chicken wings, plus entrees like a marinated Wagyu skirt steak served with potato gratin and blistered shishito peppers. Lantana offers seating indoors as well as on a covered patio and will host regular events like weekend DJs, live music, and bingo with local drag performer Taylor Alxndr.

Other property highlights include an updated terrace pool area with food and beverage service and private cabana rentals, an updated spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. This summer, the hotel will launch “Sweat.Swim.Spa,” a full-day package of fitness classes curated by popular local instructors, spa treatment specials, and pool access.

As part of the relaunch, the hotel is offering a special promotion,“Stay, Sip, Celebrate!,” with up to 15 percent off a first stay and one complimentary signature cocktail from Lantana per guest.

