Photograph by @SteadyFly

At first glance, hundreds of millennials performing sun salutations in Historic Fourth Ward Park might look like some sort of cult gathering—and this insanely popular weekly free yoga class is, in a way. It’s not hard to see the appeal: The sessions (starting up again this spring) are beginner-friendly but include enough challenging poses to satisfy experienced yogis, and it’s easy to drop in (or out) during the hour. atlanta.kingofpops.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.