The Battery—the mix of year-round restaurants, bars, and shops that surrounds Truist Park—was built to be a destination. Seven years later, we’re happy to report that it has pulled off its mission. Don’t just come for the game: Come early and eat, hang out with friends, or let your kids burn off energy before they sit through three hours of baseball. If ballpark hot dogs aren’t your thing, you can have a sit-down meal, and then walk a handful of steps to the front gate. If you’re not ready for the party to end, you can keep the postgame celebration going at a Battery bar. Most of the restaurants and shops are open on nongame days, so keep this guide handy for other Battery events, like concerts at the Coca-Cola Roxy and sports watch parties.

Before the game

With plenty of time

Superica

Ford Fry’s love letter to Tex-Mex is a great crowd-pleaser and a perfect spot to get a hearty meal before the game. Don’t miss the queso fundido, a bubbly, gooey boat of broiled Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheeses served with fresh flour tortillas (top it with chorizo if you like). The chicken tacos al carbón are sure to please, as are enchiladas. If you can decide, opt for El Lopez—a feast of cheese enchiladas, a crispy taco, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and a puffy queso tostada. On a hot day, cool off with a frozen margarita or Ranch Water (Topo Chico, lime, and tequila).

Garden & Gun Club

For a chic meal of Southern favorites, head to this restaurant launched by the venerable magazine, where you’ll find fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, truffle deviled eggs, and Coca-Cola-braised short ribs. There’s also a raw bar with oysters, plus cocktails and a sizable whiskey list.

Terrapin Taproom and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

On a game day, the parking near this Fox Bros. outpost is arguably as bad as at the DeKalb Avenue original. Thankfully, the food is just as good. You’ll find mostly the same menu here: sliced and chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, and signature sandwiches like their “burger” (chopped brisket slathered in melted pimento cheese, topped with bacon, tomato, onion, pickles, and jalapeño mayo on brioche). The smoked wings are excellent, as are Frito pies and Texas fries (a mess of seasoned fries covered in brisket or pork, cheese, and fresh jalapeños). If you’re seeking something green(ish), order the fried brussels sprouts, perfectly seasoned with a barbecue vinaigrette and crumbled feta. Athens brewery Terrapin rules the bar, of course: Try the fruity Luau Krunkles IPA or Los Bravos, the Mexican lager named for the home team.

With just enough time

El Super Pan

Sandwiches are the star at Hector Santiago’s lively Latin restaurant, featuring a solid Cubano and its cousin, the Media Noche, which swaps the Cubano’s salami for chicharron and is served on brioche rather than typical Cuban bread. El Super Pan offers bowls with favorites like ropa vieja, smoked pork belly, and roasted mojo pork. If your meal doesn’t come with a side, consider splitting a basket of tostones (fried green plantains) or maduros (caramelized sweet plantains). Don’t forget churros and flan for dessert, and mojitos and Cuba libres at the bar.

PH’EAST

This pan-Asian food hall features four food stalls, a bar, and an outpost of the popular bubble tea franchise Kung Fu Tea. Grab a sushi burrito and spicy tuna wonton nachos from Poke Burri for a quick, easy meal. Find familiar favorites like pad thai, drunken noodles, and massaman curry at 26 Thai, or stop by Fan T’Asia for orange chicken and kung pao shrimp. A bowl of hot ramen from Lifting Noodles is the perfect pairing for chilly early-season games.

In a hurry

Antico Pizza

If the line to order isn’t too long, Antico is generally a speedy eat. Expect both red and white Neapolitan pies with fresh Basil, cheeses, and Italian meats. Try the Lasagna (meatballs, ricotta, red sauce); the Bianca (ricotta and basil); or the Diavola if you like it spicy. If the restaurant is too packed for a table, consider picnicking on the Battery’s lawn.

H&F Burger

The famous Holeman & Finch double stack was a crowd favorite at Turner Field stadium; luckily, the restaurant moved with the team. It’s open only on game days, but as a fun bonus, you can order from the Battery or inside Truist Park. A few sandwiches and hot dogs round out the menu, but let’s be real, you’re here for that H&F “Original:” two patties, onions, pickles, American cheese—and crispy fries, of course.

Goldbergs

This popular deli is known best for their bagels, but it’s also an easy spot to grab a fried chicken Reuben, grilled cheese, or pastrami sandwich before the game. Goldbergs also has salads and wraps if you’re looking for something light.

At the game

Truist Park offers exactly what you’d expect for typical ballpark fare—hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, pizza slices, and fries. You can expect ballpark prices, too: If you’re used to lower-priced concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, you’re probably in for a bit of sticker shock. That said, there are plenty of options to satisfy the whole family’s cravings between innings. Here are a few of our favorites.

Pro tip: If you really want to save some cash, the park allows you to bring a clear gallon-sized plastic bag of whatever outside food you like, as well as one sealed water bottle (one bag and one bottle per ticket).

Allergy alert: There is a peanut-free concessions stand at section 155.

Bonus: You can find ice cream served in novelty mini baseball helmets throughout the park. But if you want to kick your souvenir up a notch, consider a much larger—and much cooler—nacho helmet, found only at sections 116, 242, and 329. You’ll want to get plenty of napkins to wipe the mess left behind before bringing it home, but the helmet bowl makes for a fun keepsake.

King of Pops has multiple stands offering its fruit- and cream-based ice pops. The chocolate sea salt is a perennial favorite, but don’t miss the cookies and cream, stuffed with massive chunks of chocolate chip cookie.

Chick-fil-A is available in multiple sections.

Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta favorite, has a new outpost at section 131. You can’t snag one of SV’s famous burgers here, but they do have Chik’N tenders, a plant-based bratwurst, and the iconic seasoned fries.

Terrapin Taproom and H&F Burger are both accessible from the park. The Taproom/Fox Bros. is located in section 106, and there’s also a Fox Bros. cart in section 151. While Terrapin beer is available all over the park, you’ll find the best draft selection at the bar right outside the main Taproom building.

Truist’s Grab N Go Market is a small convenience store with multiple locations, where you’ll find easy snacks like candy and chips, plus bottled drinks, water, and canned beer. Some markets have freezers stocked with Mayfield ice cream—trust us, it beats Cracker Jack as a baseball treat.

After the game

Cheering a win? Nursing a loss? Thanks to the ample nightlife options at the Battery, you can do either late into the evening. Whether you want to keep the party going or just wait out the postgame traffic, there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Battle & Brew

The Sandy Springs nerd bar, beloved by the Dragon Con crowd, recently opened a second outpost at the Battery. The space is chock-full of ready-to-play Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation games, as well as PC and tabletop board games. The menu offers bar fare with adorably nerdy names: Triforce Nachos, the Mushroom Kingdom burger, and the Nuka Cola cocktail, to name a few.

Jeni’s Ice Creams

Cool off after a hot game with a refreshing waffle cone from this beloved Ohio export, which now has 10 locations across metro Atlanta, including at the Battery. Rotating seasonal flavors are always worth a taste test, but for year-round staples, try the jammy Brambleberry Crisp, decadent Gooey Butter Cake, or sweet-and-savory Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks.

Sports & Social

The massive sports bar, located directly across from the ballpark, is probably the most obvious postgame spot. The two-story indoor/outdoor bar boasts a 30-foot screen for sports, plus plenty of smaller ones. If you’re feeling a bit more country, upstairs neighbor PBR Atlanta has loud music, a mechanical bull, and plenty of booze.

Mac McGee

Head over to this Irish pub for a Snakebite, a Black Velvet, or a classic pint of Creature Comforts if traditional Guinness isn’t your fancy. You’ll also find plenty of Irish whiskey, a cocktail menu dominated by mules (Moscow and otherwise), and pub favorites like bangers and mash, fish and chips, and shepherd’s pie.

Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl is the very definition of an “eatertainment” venue, offering bowling, arcade games, karaoke, and much more. Most cost an hourly fee, ranging from $10 to $60 depending on the game, group size, and time of day; free options include giant Jenga, darts, and cornhole. Punch Bowl’s late-night menu features snacks like queso and chips, rosemary fries, and tacos.

BURN by Rocky Patel

For cigar fans, BURN boasts a walk-in humidor with more than 400 different varieties. Inside you’ll find bold, Instagram-worthy decor; an ample drink menu; and bites like buffalo chicken pizza, crab cake sliders, and rosemary chicken skewers.

More tips for the Battery

Parking pro tip

Parking at Truist Park on a game day can be tough, but if you manage to get to the Battery early enough and plan to eat or shop, this hack is worth a try. During any event—Braves games, concerts, or other ballpark happenings—park in the red, yellow, or purple deck and spend at least $50 at shops or restaurants within the Battery. If you reach the $50 threshold, you can get your parking validated—just ask any vendor. These decks fill up quickly, and validation is only offered once the event parking rate begins: Don’t try parking at 9 a.m. for an evening game.

Cheers!

If you love novelty drinks, you might be excited to discover that the Battery is now home to a Fat Tuesday, which sells neon-colored daiquiri slushies, available in 24-ounce souvenir cups. For another large drink, head to Yard House, which serves beer by the half yard (32 ounces) and boasts 130 brews on tap.

Get down on the green

Just in front of the Omni Hotel is a turf lawn that is great for letting little ones burn off the sugar high. At some Saturday games, the Braves’ Party Nation band takes to the stage for free music.

Always a party

Even if you don’t want to eat at the Battery on game days, it’s worth it to arrive a bit early for the pregame festivities. The Heavy Hitters drumline always makes its way through the crowds, while the Home Depot Tools hang out near the Right Field Gate. And if you’re really lucky, you might just spot Blooper, the lovable, vaguely extraterrestrial Braves mascot.

