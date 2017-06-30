Branchwater chef Todd Hogan branches out again with the Republic steakhouse

The restaurant is planned to open at Liberty Hall in Alpharetta in late 2017

Rendering by Greene and Greene

Chef Todd Hogan is on a mission to feed Atlanta’s northern suburbs. He opened Indigo in Milton in 2008 (and re-opened it in 2016 after a fire), Branchwater in Cumming in 2013, and Branch & Barrel at Avalon in 2015. This winter, he plans to open a traditional American steakhouse called the Republic in Alpharetta’s Liberty Hall.

“It’s been a crazy couple years. We’ve had some really nice growth with super support from fans and friends,” Hogan says. “Steakhouses are one of my favorite ways of dining.”

He describes the Republic as being a “true, down to the roots, American steakhouse with a casual elegance to it.” He promises “old-school cuts of meat” like dry-aged and Wagyu bone-in steaks and chops, as well as a heavy focus on seafood. The meat will be cooked on a hardwood-burning mesquite grill.

The name of the restaurant is an homage to US history, and staying true to that theme, the Republic will offer some throwback dishes such as a bread pudding adapted from President Thomas Jefferson’s favorite bread pudding, cherry pie, and baby back ribs braised in single-barrel bourbon and molasses.

Entrees will include pork porterhouse with roasted apple-potato dumplings, bone-in beef tenderloin with hash browns, chicken-fried duck legs with smoked jalapeño honey and sweet potato pancakes, and grilled whole lobster with savory lemon preserves and spicy tarragon risotto. Lunch options will include steak sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

There will be a wine cellar and a tasting room and bar focused on champagnes and sparkling wines, as well as a raw bar. Like at Branchwater and Branch & Barrel, the main dining room bar will concentrate on bourbons with 125-160 available. Shrubs and bitters for cocktails will be made in-house.

The Republic’s décor will balance common masculine steakhouse elements like leather with more feminine details like a wraparound veranda. The restaurant will seat 130-150 guests, and Hogan will provide food service for the private Founders Club upstairs in Liberty Hall.

“I love being in the suburbs because I feel like the living trends [here] have changed. People live, work, and play here, but also eat here. They want to eat local and support local businesses. That’s who we are,” Hogan says.