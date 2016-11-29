Miracle on Monroe is slinging over-the-top holiday cocktails in Midtown

The New York City-based pop-up offers ten Christmas-themed cocktails, Christmas cookies, Christmas beer, wine and tapas.

With Thanksgiving in the books, it’s time to dust off the old ornaments and get ready for St. Nick. Need something beyond eggnog to help you celebrate? The Lawrence owners Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins are embracing the Christmas spirit full on this year with the launch of the New York City-based pop-up Miracle in the Midtown Promenade. Open Wednesday through Sunday evenings through Christmas Eve, Miracle on Monroe offers ten Christmas-themed cocktails, Christmas cookies, Christmas beer, wine and tapas. (Notice a pattern?)

Simpkins and Carr have temporarily taken over Diem Restaurant Group’s Tapa Tapa space (931 Monroe Drive) and decorated it to the nines with “kitschy, classic, all-American Christmas” items.

“I love Christmas. My wife loves Christmas. We are really big on decorating and Christmas movies. We have hoodie footie Christmas pajamas,” Simpkins says. “I love the spirit of giving and celebrating. The idea of creating that kind of spectacle just sounded great.”

Courtesy of Miracle

Simpkins learned about the international pop-up, which started in New York in 2014, through friends involved with the project and was eager to participate. Though the cocktail list was provided by the Miracle founders, local bartenders can adapt it to fit their audience’s palate. Drinks include Muletide (Linie Aquavit, Oloroso Sherry, ginger syrup, lime juice, pumpkin pie soda), Brazen Blitzen (gin, pine liqueur, vanilla syrup, lime juice, mint, club soda), and Santa-quila (cacao nib infused reposado tequila, Pedro Ximenez sherry, maple syrup, black walnut bitters). Brendan Town, who worked at the Lawrence, Top Flr, and Empire State South, will be the bar manager.

“This first year we are going to stick to the program and see how it goes. We might add a ¼ oz of syrup or a dash of bitters here or there,” Simpkins says. “Next year we hope to have multiple locations.”

Not into cocktails? Miracle will serve Victory Brewing Co.’s Winter Cheers, Port Brewing ‘s Santa’s Little Helper, Dr. Loosen’s Riesling, and more.

Courtesy of Miracle

To soak it all up, Miracle on Monroe will offer a paired-down version of Tapa Tapa’s tapas menu including a meat and cheese board and dates wrapped in Spanish ham. There will also be a spicy-sweet-and-salty snack mix, a cookie plate, and other desserts.

But it’s not just about the food and drinks. Expect Christmas music, weekly Christmas movies like Elf, a 10-foot tree, and occasional ugly sweaters. “It’s kitchy, classic, all American Christmas,” Simpkins says. “You’ll see snowflakes, Santa, reindeers, and presents hanging from the ceiling.”

No grinches allowed.

2016 Miracle Holiday Pop-up Cocktail Menu



Christmopolitan

vodka, elderflower liqueur, spiced cranberry sauce, lime juice, fig bitters

Muletide

Linie Aquavit, Oloroso Sherry, ginger syrup, lime juice, pumpkin pie soda

Snowball Old Fashioned

bourbon, Becherovka, spiced syrup, Angostura bitters

Brazen Blitzen

gin, pine liqueur, vanilla syrup, lime juice, mint, club soda

Bad Santa

hot milk punch with Barbados rum, Trinidad overproof rum, Batavia Arrack, pineapple juice, lemon juice, almond milk, eight spices, coconut water, coconut oil

Santa-quila

cacao nib infused reposado tequila, Pedro Ximenez sherry, maple syrup, black walnut bitters

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!

Barbados rum, cachaca, Trinidad overproof rum, pumpkin-almond orgeat, lime juice

Jingle Ball Nog

brown butter fat-washed cognac, Amontillado sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, nutmeg

Mulled Wine Sour

Pedro Ximenez sherry, rye, sweet vermouth, Madeira, clove syrup, orange acid, egg white

Nice Shot

gingerbread spiced rye

Naughty Shot

cinnamon-infused bourbon

Movie schedule

Nov 30 Elf

Dec 7 A Christmas Story

Dec 14 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Dec 21 White Christmas