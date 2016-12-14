How does Rick Ross deck the halls of the former Holyfield mansion?

The imposing gates to rapper Rick Ross’s 235-acre estate now sport a double R instead of former resident Evander Holyfield’s warrior logo. But inside, Ross, who bought the home nearly three years ago, is taking the boxer’s gilded decor to the next level. Golden statuary and trim shine around every corner. We got a small peek during Monday night’s “Beauty and Belaire” celebration, where Ross announced his latest business venture, a new partnership with RICH Hair Care, a salon-grade, international brand. This follows the music mogul’s latest investments in Wingstop, Checkers/Rally’s, and Belaire champagne.

Of his move into a new industry, Ross says, “I appreciate and understand quality products, especially when those products are used to enhance your overall personal health and appearance. Being a supporter of men’s grooming and healthy facial hair in specific, I was more than pleasantly surprised with RICH Hair Care products and had personally used them before this partnership.”

As expected, his Fayetteville mansion was decked out for the holidays, including a two-story live Christmas tree in the rotunda (yes, rotunda). Stockings, all sporting large R’s, were hung by the chimney with care near an impressive scorpion coffee table.