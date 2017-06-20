Music Midtown 2017 lineup is out: Listen to every artist

Photograph by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
The lineup for 2017’s Music Midtown festival, which will take place this year at Piedmont Park on September 16 and 17, was released this morning and isn’t skimpy on the big names. Bruno Mars headlines, along with Mumford & Sons, Atlanta native Future, and Blink-182.
But if you’ve ever looked at a music festival lineup and thought “I don’t know who any of these people are,” we have good news for you. We grabbed tracks from Soundcloud (and a few from YouTube) so you can get an idea of what each of this year’s Music Midtown artists is bringing to the table. Take a listen (and keep in mind, some of these are NSFW):
Bruno Mars
Mumford & Sons
Future
Blink-182
Wiz Khalifa
Weezer
Big Sean
Haim
Young the Giant
Bastille
Two Door Cinema Club
Tove Lo
Russ
Milky Chance
Collective Soul
The Strumbellas
Oh Wonder
Judah & The Lion
The Naked and The Famous
Zara Larsson
Dua Lipa
Broods
Pvris
Vintage Trouble
Lizzo
Joywave
Bibi Bourelly
Coin
AJR
Circa Waves
Missio
Hiss Golden Messenger
Daye Jack
Midnight Larks
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.