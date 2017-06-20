Music Midtown 2017 lineup is out: Listen to every artist

Bruno Mars, Future, Tove Lo, Young the Giant—here’s what you’ll hear this year
By
-
Music Midtown 2017
Bruno Mars performs at this year's Grammy Awards

Photograph by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

The lineup for 2017’s Music Midtown festival, which will take place this year at Piedmont Park on September 16 and 17, was released this morning and isn’t skimpy on the big names. Bruno Mars headlines, along with Mumford & Sons, Atlanta native Future, and Blink-182.

But if you’ve ever looked at a music festival lineup and thought “I don’t know who any of these people are,” we have good news for you. We grabbed tracks from Soundcloud (and a few from YouTube) so you can get an idea of what each of this year’s Music Midtown artists is bringing to the table. Take a listen (and keep in mind, some of these are NSFW):

Bruno Mars

Mumford & Sons

Future

Blink-182

Wiz Khalifa

Weezer

Big Sean

Haim

Young the Giant

Bastille

Two Door Cinema Club

Tove Lo

Russ

Milky Chance

Collective Soul

The Strumbellas

Oh Wonder

Judah & The Lion

The Naked and The Famous

Zara Larsson

Dua Lipa

Broods

Pvris

Vintage Trouble

Lizzo

Joywave

Bibi Bourelly

Coin

AJR

Circa Waves

Missio

Hiss Golden Messenger

Daye Jack

Midnight Larks

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR