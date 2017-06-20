Music Midtown 2017 lineup is out: Listen to every artist

Photograph by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

The lineup for 2017’s Music Midtown festival, which will take place this year at Piedmont Park on September 16 and 17, was released this morning and isn’t skimpy on the big names. Bruno Mars headlines, along with Mumford & Sons, Atlanta native Future, and Blink-182.

But if you’ve ever looked at a music festival lineup and thought “I don’t know who any of these people are,” we have good news for you. We grabbed tracks from Soundcloud (and a few from YouTube) so you can get an idea of what each of this year’s Music Midtown artists is bringing to the table. Take a listen (and keep in mind, some of these are NSFW):

Bruno Mars



Mumford & Sons



Future



Blink-182





Wiz Khalifa



Weezer



Big Sean



Haim



Young the Giant



Bastille



Two Door Cinema Club



Tove Lo



Russ



Milky Chance



Collective Soul



The Strumbellas



Oh Wonder



Judah & The Lion



The Naked and The Famous



Zara Larsson



Dua Lipa



Broods



Pvris



Vintage Trouble



Lizzo



Joywave



Bibi Bourelly



Coin



AJR



Circa Waves



Missio



Hiss Golden Messenger



Daye Jack



Midnight Larks



Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.