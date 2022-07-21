Dermatology Associates of Atlanta, PC, is proud to have one of their dermatologists,

Dr. Ashley Curtis, chosen as Atlanta magazine’s 2022 Top Doctor for dermatology. Dr. Curtis is honored to be named among Atlanta’s top doctors by her peers in the medical field. As a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Curtis is a partner at Dermatology Associates of Atlanta, one of Atlanta’s most respected and awarded dermatology practices. The practice’s seven exceptional providers serve patients at nine unique specialty centers, delivering the highest quality of care and cutting-edge medical technology. Dr. Curtis has an extraordinary career in both dermatological care and dermatologic surgery. She first earned her undergraduate degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology then went on to earn her MD from the Medical College of Georgia. She completed her residency in the dermatology department of Wake Forest University, where she also served as chief resident. Dr. Ashley Curtis is a highly versatile dermatologist and surgeon who treats patients with a broad range of skin conditions from skin cancer and dermatitis to acne and eczema. She also performs numerous advanced cosmetic skin treatments, including laser procedures, facial injections, and facial rejuvenation with platelet-rich plasma. Dr. Curtis has a particularly advanced specialty in treating hair loss and was instrumental in the launch of Georgia’s first-ever women’s hair loss clinic. Dr. Ashley Curtis is a bright light in the future of healthcare and skin care. She continuously stays on the cutting edge of dermatology by attending medical conferences, all while providing her patients at Dermatology Associates of Atlanta with the latest in skin care on a daily basis.

