In 2011, Grace Loves Lace Founder and Director, Megan Ziems set out with a clear mission to change the bridal industry as we knew it. Today, the brand has a cult following worldwide for its beautifully designed, comfortable and accessibly priced gowns – all ethically and sustainably made in Australia.

Stunning designs, flattering fits and luxurious fabrics – Grace Loves Lace is a breath of fresh air in the bridal scene. GRACE rose to stardom after one of its iconic gowns was pinned more than 2.5 million times.

Welcoming brides-to-be into their new showroom at Brickworks from June 23, 2022, the brand offers free 1-hour appointments for you and 3 guests, free flowing drinks and their award-winning bridal customer service.

“We are thrilled to finally open in Atlanta, we’ve wanted a showroom there for so long. We know our GRACE brides and we know what she wants. We design each and every gown for the GRACE woman – a woman of style, substance and passion – and we know these women are in abundance in Atlanta,” said Ziems.

Located in the restored, loft-style Brickworks retail precinct, the new GRACE showroom features the laid-back yet luxurious look and feel that the brand has become synonymous with and offers brides the chance to try on their dream gown in a stunning space, whilst enjoying the brand’s iconic service experience. When entering the space, you immediately feel like you have entered a gorgeous interior design store, but with the warmth of your best friends living room.

“We want every guest to feel confident and comfortable when they enter a GRACE showroom. As part of our mission to redefine and redesign a tired and stale bridal shopping experience, GRACE offers luxurious, personalised, stress-free and complimentary appointments with Champagne, rose tea and a whole lot of fun.”

“Unlike other brands, we encourage lots of photos and allow our guests to try on multiple gowns, all while enjoying the experience with loved ones. Selling our gowns and accessories exclusively via our online boutique and global showrooms allows us to maintain the highest level of service, and this is something we are very proud of” says Ziems.

Want to know what GRACE styles Atlanta brides are loving? Trending styles of the city include the iconic Clo and Noah lace gowns, timeless Mila and Margot crepe dresses, new Valentina satin gown and the eco Lumi gown, made using 100% recycled lace.

Handmade in Australia, Grace Loves Lace offers a range of made-to-order gowns created to the bride’s individual size and height range up to 5XL, catering to the bride whose wedding is 6 months away or more. In addition, GRACE has a selection of ready-to-wear styles that are available for immediate purchase, catering to the bride who is ready-to-wed now.

Bookings are now open for the Atlanta showroom, secure your appointment here: graceloveslace.com/pages/atlanta-showroom

Grace Loves Lace Atlanta is located at Brickworks 1000 Marietta Street, Unit 118, Atlanta, GA, 30318.