Just like Dorothy, most of us believe that there’s no place like home. However, every now and then, we all want to see the Emerald City. When the urge for a getaway from Atlanta’s hustle and bustle strikes, all roads lead to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Nearly 9 million people—the population of the state of Virginia—pass through the airport each month.

Since 2020, the airport has seen a notable rise in costs due to inflation and the $220 billion the airline industry lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. Between parking, food, and flights, it’s easier than ever to blow your budget even before takeoff. No one is better suited to maneuver through the airport on a tight budget than Atlanta radio legend Clark Howard. Before he became a consumer-rights guru for WSB-TV (and now the host of his own podcast), he owned a travel agency, which sparked his passion for cheap getaways.

Howard recommends that travelers use Hopper, Google Flights, and Kayak to find the best flight deals. Kayak has domestic flights for as low as $45 and international ones for as low as $400. For international getaways, Howard says never to fly straight out of Atlanta; instead, look for a cheap flight to New York City or Boston and fly from there.

“Flying out of somewhere like New York can make all the difference,” Howard says. “Fares from New York to Europe for the fall have been about $238 to $278 roundtrip, whereas flights out of Atlanta are double or triple that.” If you’re looking to save on domestic flights, he advises to shop one-way fares instead of roundtrip because when you look at roundtrip, the pricing considers only one airline.

Once you arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson, you’ll need more than ruby slippers to navigate airport parking, which can cost up to a jaw-dropping $75 a day, depending on how lucky (or desperate) you are. Howard says to ditch driving yourself to the airport altogether and do what he does: Ride MARTA. It arrives in the domestic terminal between the North and South baggage claims. “While MARTA has its issues, it sure is the best way to travel to and from the airport,” Howard says. Overnight parking in a MARTA lot costs $5 to $8, depending on the location.

To avoid the expensive food prices at the airport, where a bottle of water can cost you $5, Howard encourages travelers to eat before arriving. He also carries snacks in his bag in case he gets hungry or encounters a long flight delay. For water, Howard brings an empty bottle. You’re not permitted to bring a filled bottle through security, but once you make it into the terminal, you can find water bottle filling stations by each bathroom.

Howard’s favorite hack is to bring in a full frozen water bottle through security, which TSA allows. “You gotta hope it stays frozen by the time you get to security, though,” Howard says.

This article appears in our October 2025 issue.

