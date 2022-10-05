Dr. George W. Jabren has been a well-respected member in the field of urology for 17 years and has been an integral part of the Atlanta medical community since 2007. He is certified by the American Board of Urology, and his areas of expertise include urologic cancers, kidney stone disease, advanced laparoscopy, men’s health, and male and female urinary issues. While his primary patient population comes from the metro Atlanta area, he frequently sees patients from all over the world. After graduating from Boston College as a Scholar of the College, Dr. Jabren received his Doctor of Medicine from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Jabren completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at Tulane University. He started his private practice career in 2005 in the greater Boston area and was awarded Massachusetts Physician of the Year in 2006. Dr. Jabren is a member of the American Urological Association, as well as a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He has been published in several medical journals, authored urological book chapters, and has given countless presentations among peers and future doctors. He continues to stay updated on the newest high-tech, innovative medical and surgical techniques within urology. Dr Jabren takes time to listen to his patients with empathy and treats all of his patients as family. On a personal note, Dr. Jabren loves spending time with his wife and three sons, reading, basketball, travel, running, and walking his dogs. He is an active member of his community and has been a volunteer with the International Volunteers in Urology.

