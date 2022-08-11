Dr. Paula Harmon is a board-certified otolaryngology surgeon specializing in pediatric otolaryngology. She is a partner at Pediatric ENT of Atlanta, the medical director of hearing loss at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the early hearing detection and intervention physician champion for the American Academy of Pediatrics. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree at Spelman College, Doctor of Medicine from Morehouse School of Medicine, residency in otolaryngology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at Children’s of Alabama with a focus on cochlear implantation and severe ear disease. She has an executive MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and is a former assistant professor of otolaryngology at Emory University. Dr. Harmon and husband Dale have four vibrant children.

