Anyone who has bought or leased a car knows how complicated the process can be. According to Consumer Affairs, more than 50 million new and used cars were purchased in the U.S. last year, many through a process that can feel opaque, time-consuming, and filled with confusing pricing and industry jargon.

Flexcar, a new month-to-month car leasing service, offers an alternative to traditional car buying and leasing, one designed around flexibility, predictable monthly costs, and convenience.

Jake Marston, Vice President of Marketing at Flexcar, says the traditional car-buying and leasing model hasn’t evolved in decades. “There has been so much innovation in other industries, like Airbnb for hospitality or Spotify for music,” he says. “But the way people get cars has largely stayed the same—until now.”

What is Flexcar and How Does it Work?

Flexcar offers a new approach to traditional car buying and leasing, giving members access to a vehicle without large upfront costs, multi-year contracts, or dealership friction. Everything is bundled into one monthly payment, including the vehicle and mileage plan, insurance, routine maintenance, and roadside assistance, along with perks like gas discounts and loyalty rewards.

Members can switch vehicles or return their car as their needs evolve, without early termination fees.

Why Traditional Car Ownership Doesn’t Fit Atlanta Anymore

For decades, buying or leasing a car has meant committing to years of payments, upfront costs, and the reality of depreciation. Flexcar offers an alternative, one built around flexibility and changing lifestyles.

“We see Flexcar as the future of car access,” Marston says. “It’s a mindset shift toward flexibility.”

Unlike homes or stocks, cars lose value almost immediately after purchase. Flexcar removes that dynamic, giving members the ability to access a vehicle without the long-term financial burden that comes with ownership.

The company also offers a savings calculator that allows customers to compare Flexcar to the true cost of buying a car through the traditional route, factoring in expenses like insurance, maintenance, and depreciation.

Why Flexibility Matters for Atlanta Drivers

For many Atlanta residents, transportation needs can change quickly, whether due to busy schedules, family needs, or evolving routines. Flexcar is designed to adapt.

Shaunie Genus, Branch Manager of the Morrow location, sees this play out every day. “We have members who switch into larger SUVs when family visits, then go back to a smaller car once their needs change,” she says. “That kind of flexibility makes a big difference.”

She’s also seen how that flexibility can support members through unexpected moments. “One member needed to return their car for a period of time,” she says. “Months later, they were able to come back. That kind of flexibility matters.”

A Range of Vehicles for Different Lifestyles

Flexcar offers a variety of vehicles to match different lifestyles and preferences, from small sedans to large SUVs and luxury models.

Popular options in Atlanta include:

Honda CR-V for everyday driving

Toyota Prius for electric vehicle enthusiasts

Mercedes-Benz GLE for a more premium experience

Members can switch vehicles as their needs evolve, whether that means an SUV for an upcoming road trip or a more fuel-efficient car for commuting. “Our cars move as you move,” says Genus.

Insurance and Maintenance Included

Two of the most unpredictable parts of owning a car are insurance and maintenance.

Both are included with Flexcar.

That means:

No shopping for separate insurance policies

No surprise repair bills

No out-of-pocket costs for routine service

Members also receive maintenance reminders and can schedule service directly, removing much of the friction that comes with keeping a car on the road.

Built-In Savings and Perks

Beyond simplifying the experience, Flexcar also introduces ongoing savings.

Members can access:

Gas discounts starting at $0.20 per gallon

Additional loyalty and driving based savings over time

Adjustable mileage plans based on driving habits

These benefits are designed to make the overall cost of driving more predictable and often lower, compared to traditional ownership.

A Growing Shift in How Atlanta Gets Around

Since launching, Flexcar has seen strong adoption in Atlanta, with members collectively driving more than 160 million miles, an indicator of a broader shift in how people think about having a car.

Instead of ownership being the default, more drivers are prioritizing flexibility, cost transparency, and convenience. Flexcar reflects that change, moving away from multi-year ownership hassles and toward a more adaptable way to get around.

“It’s not just about getting a car,” says Jake Marston, Vice President of Marketing at Flexcar. “It’s about giving people a more affordable, hassle-free way to access one.”

For Atlanta drivers balancing busy schedules and evolving needs, that flexibility offers a simpler, more practical alternative to traditional car ownership.