10 new restaurants within a 20-minute walk of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Courtesy of Broad Street BBQ

Halftime is when you can finally slow down and enjoy some well-earned snacks and bevs. The choices of where to eat and drink have never been greater downtown. Here are some shiny new additions. We’ve listed each restaurant’s walking time from Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) so you can make the most of your day.

9-minute walk

The World Cup calls for world-class fare, and the team behind Broad Street BBQ (who also created Sammy’s in Adair Park) is bringing its A-game. Jason Furst and Sam Pinner serve Southern barbecue—think smoked pork sandwiches, brisket platters, and wings—at this counter-service joint, adjacent to the Five Points MARTA station on Broad Street in the historic South Downtown neighborhood. Opening June 1, they’ll have traditional sides such as baked beans, mac ’n’ cheese, and hoecakes. Collard green lasagna stands out as a twist on the familiar. There’s also a 16-seat zigzag bar, where cocktails and local beer take center field. Prefer to dine outdoors? A takeout window lets you take your meal to a greenspace.

Courtesy of Khao Thai Isan

10-minute walk

Niki and Tanya Pattharakositkul, the sisters behind 26 Thai, Blackjack, and Pink Lotus, bring the bold flavors of northeastern Thailand to downtown. Khao Thai Isan is at Centennial Yards, the brand-new development near Atlanta Stadium. The upscale restaurant focuses on Isan regional cuisine, known for its vibrant, spice-forward dishes. Expect a menu built around shareable plates and Isan specialties, such as laab duck with roasted rice powder and Crying Tiger beef (grilled, marinated beef with tamarind dipping sauce). Saunter up to the bar and order Thai and Laotian beers on tap, craft cocktails, or beer towers meant for a group.

15-minute walk

General Muir chef Todd Ginsberg and Bloom Roadside founder Josh Kim wanted in on the South Downtown action; on June 7, they’ll launch Kitchen Counter, a diner-inspired, counter-service spot on Mitchell Street. Enjoy breakfast all day, including sausage-and-egg sandwiches, bagels and cream cheese with nova lox, and hash browns slathered in cheese with onions and peppers. After 10 a.m., lunch options include Asian specialties such as congee and bibimbap salad as well as toasted sandwiches, including a tuna melt and a roast beef with cheddar. Hot tip: Order the Pick 2 with Ginsberg’s matzo ball soup. It’s a fun twist on what you find at the General Muir.

Photograph by Brad Kaplan

14-minute walk

After years as a pop-up, The Plate Sale has evolved into Mule Train, a Southern-driven restaurant on Broad Street in South Downtown. Husband-and-wife team Michael and Shyretha Sheats will spotlight dishes built around vegetables, beans, and locally sourced meats. The menu may feature items like butter beans, root vegetables, fried quail, and whole roasted pork or duck, encouraging a mix-and-match approach at the table. Lunch follows a classic meat-and-three model, while dinner shifts to both a la carte and four- to six-course prix fixe menus. The addition of a full bar positions Mule Train as a neighborhood gathering place for a casual sit-down experience.

10-minute walk

The Irish Exit brings the atmosphere of an authentic Irish pub (albeit a large one—4,735 square feet) to Centennial Yards. Created by the team behind New York’s celebrated bar The Dead Rabbit, the pub pours pints of Guinness, Dead Rabbit’s Irish Coffee, and craft cocktails. The food is comforting and crowd-friendly—traditional ham-and-cheese toasties, sausage rolls, flatbreads—ideal for prematch bites, postwork drinks, and World Cup crowds looking to linger.

Five more newcomers to check out

American Dive

Southern barbecue, 18-minute walk

Jagger Suite

Rooftop bar at Moxy Atlanta Downtown Hotel, 15-minute walk

Mastro’s Steakhouse

upscale steakhouse at The Center, 10-minute walk

Pepper’s Hot Dogs

Grab-and-go lunch, 19-minute walk

The Junction

Subs and salads, 13-minute walk

This article appears in our June 2026 issue.