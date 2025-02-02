Atlanta-based celebrity chef Gocha Hawkins to launch Gocha’s All Day in Atlantic Station

Chef, restaurateur, and television personality Gocha Hawkins rarely sits idle. In addition to running two locations of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar (Cascade and Fayetteville), a related food truck, and Gocha’s Tapas Bar, Hawkins will soon launch an eatery that merges the offerings of her two current concepts. Dubbed Gocha’s All Day, it will serve brunch fare in the morning and tapas in the evening, with live music on weekends. It’s slated to open in Atlantic Station in March.

“Both concepts have been really popular, so we thought it would be great to do them together,” explains Hawkins, who stars on WE TV’s Bold & Bougie.

Courtesy of Indigo Road

Courtesy of Indigo Road

In addition to Gocha’s Breakfast Bar staples, such as chicken and waffles, fish and grits, pancakes, and Tuscan salmon, Gocha’s All Day will sell grab-and-go items, including bacon-egg-and-cheese croissants, sandwiches, parfaits, fruit bowls, and pastries. There will be fresh juice and coffee, as well as a full bar. New vegan options, including avocado toast and a black-bean energy bowl, will be available, too.

Courtesy of Indigo Road

At 4 p.m. on weekdays, the offerings will shift to tapas, like spicy potatoes, street corn, and bruschetta. Hawkins recommends ordering four or five per person and sharing around the table. On weekends, the tapas menu will be served all day.

Come for cocktails—think lemon drops, strawberry Hennessy margaritas, and smokey old fashioned cocktails made with tequila—in addition to beer, wine, and champagne. Expect live music on the roof Thursday through Sunday, with activities ranging from karaoke to R&B Bingo.

Courtesy of Indigo Road

“I want it to be a go-to spot for entertainment and birthdays—a destination,” Hawkins says.

The space is designed to be light and airy, yet upscale with elements of gold. There are arched lit walls and three bars and patios (including the roof). Gocha’s All Day will seat 400 guests and accept reservations all day long.

Hawkins recently reopened Gocha’s Breakfast Bar on Cascade Road after an expansion. It now features an extra 80 seats, effectively doubling its capacity. She is also creating an 8,000-square-foot co-working kitchen on Old National Highway for rising chefs who can’t afford a brick-and-mortar space. Additionally, she released a cookbook called Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers, available on her website.