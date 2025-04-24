The Busy Bee Cafe plans to expand into Atlantic Station in 2026

Courtesy of the Busy Bee Cafe

The Busy Bee Cafe, a historic fried chicken haven visited by notable leaders like John Lewis, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Barack Obama, is broadening its reach after 78 years. Its current location in Vine City will continue to focus on takeout and catering, while a new, larger restaurant offers dine-in with a full bar, patio, and new menu items. Located in Atlantic Station in the former Fanatics space just off the central green, the new Busy Bee Cafe is slated to open in June 2026.

“We are so excited to welcome Busy Bee Cafe to Atlantic Station, says Nick Garzia, senior director of Hines retail leasing for the Southeast. “In the decade that we have been a steward for this great asset, their addition validates our plan of providing unique food and beverage offerings to complement our diverse mix of residents, office workers, shoppers, and tourists in the neighborhood. It also will serve as a launch pad for the next great wave of transformation here.”

A Michelin Bib Gourmand and James Beard American Classics award winner, the soul food spot was created in 1947 by Lucy Jackson and purchased in 1983 by Milton Gates. Today, his daughter, Tracy Gates, runs the restaurant. At the new location, the menu will include additional seafood options (such as grilled and blackened fish, in addition to fried), more desserts (like cobblers and bread pudding), and made-from-scratch biscuits. “It’s anything that runs in the confines of Southern cooking,” Gates explains.

She hired Oswald Morgan, chief culinarian of Food & Wine Solutions, to consult on the menu. He’s also helping her introduce a bar program to Busy Bee, which has never offered alcohol in the past. Expect a limited menu of craft cocktails, plus beer and wine.

“We’re updating and bringing Busy Bee forward,” Gates says.

The 4,000-square-foot space is more than double the size of the original. The extra room will allow cooks to utilize additional cooking techniques, such as searing, pan-frying, while continuing to make everything in house. Diners will order at the counter and food will be brought to their table. Seating at the counter and on the patio will be available as well.

The space will be decorated to pay homage to the Busy Bee’s legacy with photos of the Lucy Jackson and dedicated employees on the walls. “The history will be pronounced,” Gates says. “We want to bring in elements of the diner feel with booths and communal tables and such. This type of food is intimate. It’s like a big family thing. It’s relaxed, comfortable, and casual.”

She hopes to launch additional Busy Bee locations focused on quick service and delivery in the future.

