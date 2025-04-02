Botica owner to open Chico Cantina, serving tacos and tamales at Town Brookhaven

Photo by Caitlin Kreidler

Owner of Spanish tapas restaurant Botica in Brookwood, chef Mimmo Alboumeh is putting his spin on Tex-Mex with the creation of Chico Cantina at Town Brookhaven. Opening April 19, it will serve an menu of tacos, enchiladas, tamales, and more for lunch and dinner. Weekend brunch will feature a Southern influence on Mexican favorites.

“I love cooking. I always want to reinvent a dish and create a new flavor profile, to make a dish in a different way,” Alboumeh says. “I make my own blend of 25 spices to create a profile nobody can replicate to create a dish you can’t find anywhere else.”

Photo by Caitlin Kreidler

Born in Lebanon and raised in Spain and Italy, he’s lived in Atlanta for nearly 30 years. His cooking reflects the cultural traditions of his past while using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

He uses his signature spice blend to season meats before smoking them over charcoal, pecan, cherry, and other woods on the Big Green Egg. He also braises lamb and chicken and cooks them in banana leaves for eight hours. These and other proteins form the base of most dishes on the Chico Cantina menu. Look for empanadas and ceviche, as well as a chef’s burger. For brunch, expect chilaquiles, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, breakfast tacos, and a Spanish-style omelet with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and crispy potatoes.

“Botica is more Spanish. Chico is more Tex-Mex, rustic, and family-friendly, but we use the same premium ingredients,” Alboumeh says.

Photo by Caitlin Kreidler

Cocktails—particularly margaritas—are the focus of the bar menu, including one made with mango and mezcal. There will also be mojitos, sangria, palomas, and more than 30 tequilas. In the mood for something less potent? Twelve draft beers will be available—a mix of local and Mexican brands. The wine list is aimed at affordability with 20 wines sold by the glass, primarily from California. Many of these will cost $10 to $12.

On Thursday through Saturday evenings, Chico Cantina will play live music via DJs or acoustic performers. The space offers ample seating with room for 180 people inside and another 80 on the air conditioned patio, connected by garage-style doors. Decorated with cobalt blue and orange, plus string lights, the restaurant features 40 TVs playing sporting events. Both reservations and walk-ins are welcome.