Brainwave Pizza brings sourdough-fueled slices and pies to Inner Voice Brewing

Courtesy of Brainwave Pizza and beer: it’s a classic pairing. In 2022, Monday Night Brewing began serving Neapolitan-style pies, offering beer lovers a way to silence rumbling bellies without leaving the premises. Now Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur is doing the same. Last month, co-owner Rhett Caseman and chef and general manager Adi Komic—formerly Monday Night culinary director—launched Brainwave Pizza inside the brewery. Replacing Glide, which is moving to 254 West Ponce de Leon Avenue after operating in the space for three years, Brainwave serves New York-style, thin-crust pizza.

Caseman, who founded Inner Voice with Josh Johnson in 2021, had been baking pizzas at home for years and developed a passion for the craft during the pandemic. “We didn’t want to be a brewery where food is an afterthought,” he says. “We wanted something that paired naturally with our beer and shared the same level of care.”

Courtesy of Brainwave Brainwave serves three styles of pies. The focus is round, 18-inch pizzas that are crispy, thin, and sturdy enough to fold without flopping. “We want a nice crisp. People are used to a softer, doughier pie, but we’re focused on strength and structure,” Komic says. That structure comes from a sourdough culture fed with a blend of three flours: high-gluten, fine Italian 00, and locally milled wheat from DaySpring Farms near Athens. “It’s a very intentional process,” Komic explains. “The local wheat adds real flavor with the bran and germ.”

Pizzas are available whole or by the slice, with a lineup that includes cheese, pepperoni, sausage, margherita, vodka, hot pepperoni, and a white pie with garlic and ricotta. There are thicker, pan-risen square pies (14 x 6 inches) with a light, airy crust and bar pies—14-inch tavern-style rounds that are ultra-thin and cut into squares. The bar pies are only sold Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Courtesy of Brainwave Sausage is cured and ground by the team, and the tomato sauce is simply seasoned with salt and olive oil to let the “jamier” tomatoes shine. Garlic knots come “blasted” with garlic, while Greek and Caesar salads, meatballs, and cookies are expected to join the menu soon.

Order at the pizza counter and food is brought to your table. For the ideal pairing, try Brainwave’s light American lager, Cold Slice. At 4.5 percent ABV, it’s clean, crisp, and perfect for pizza, Caseman says.

With house-fermented dough, a focus on fresh ingredients, and beer that’s brewed feet away, Brainwave Pizza is a seamless extension of Inner Voice’s ethos—simple, intentional, and seriously satisfying. Courtesy of Brainwave