Dine, sip, and watch the Atlanta leaves fall at these 5 cozy patios

Every year around this time, Atlantans ricochet back and forth between “fake fall” and “summer 2.0.” It’s a reality that guides our dining decisions, especially when it comes to eating outdoors. When the timing is right, and the weather is somewhere between steamy and blustery, enjoying a meal alfresco is one of the best ways to relish this short, spellbinding season.

When the leaves begin to turn at Fellows Cafe in Roswell, make way for its panoramic fall setting with a seasonal menu to boot. This historic home turned restaurant is cozy on the inside, with hanging planters, antique light fixtures, and beadboard walls emulating a lived-in dining room. The outdoor accommodations exude a different kind of charm. The front patio seating is nestled inside a white picket fence, while the back garden area is surrounded by rustic brick walls. There’s even a couple of water oak trees on the property that (by the looks of them) may predate the founding of Roswell itself.

Embrace the fall feeling with the power order of a sweet and savory Fellows Board: coffee-cured salmon gravlax, a jammy egg, Spanish chorizo, Manchego, blue cheese, pumpkin hummus, apple butter, seasonal fruit, spiced candied pecans, chocolate-covered cranberries, and sourdough soldiers. A Pecan Pie Cortado is made to order with house-made pecan butter, vanilla, and raw sugar with Biscoff cookie crumbles lining the mug’s rim. For lunch, try the seasonal turkey sandwich with spreads such as cranberry tapenade, served on the restaurant’s renowned sourdough bread.

La Grotta Ristorante Italiano in Buckhead is an Atlanta treasure for many reasons, but one of the most compelling is its manicured courtyard setting. It’s a retreat yards away from busy Peachtree Road, but somehow the space seems far removed. The seating outside at La Grotta ensures a view of lush greenery, rustic planters running over with colorful blooms, and a single tree serving as the botanical centerpiece. An added benefit to dining at La Grotta is the ability to indulge in the classic Sacchetti di Formaggio e Tartufi Neri. The pasta is filled with four cheeses (fontina, Parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta) and black truffles and dressed in a creamy marsala wine sauce topped with white truffle essence and toasted walnuts. The final course must include tiramisu, a decadent finale. Marsala is used in a sweet fashion for this dish, married with espresso, mascarpone, and a touch of cocoa.

Another destination that’s highbrow and has a grand view is the two-story Palo Santo in West Midtown. At some point this season, it’s obligatory to see our “City of Trees” in all its glory. Looking over the orange-speckled canopy, Palo Santo’s rooftop is the ultimate observation point. Its skyline-facing view includes the iconic Pencil Building (Bank of America Plaza) and 191 Peachtree Tower. To get to the roof, find Palo Santo’s radiant yellow-orange signage inside. Follow the bright emblem at the staircase and get ready to enter an area that’s reminiscent of a posh Miami hot spot. The seating is superplush, with dusty-rose cushions and overhead heaters that are turned on when chilly temperatures call for them. This modern Mexican restaurant with Japanese and Southern influences offers a full menu in the main dining room downstairs, but on the roof, guests can order small plates from an ever-changing menu. Find items like steamed bao buns (pork belly or shrimp), rib-eye or veggie gyozas, crispy chicken with teriyaki sauce and house mayo, and spicy salmon crispy rice. Order the Sunkissed cocktail (tequila, watermelon, cilantro, and lime) to pair with spectacular sunset views and a clubby playlist.

Golden hour has a unique vantage point at 3 Parks Wine in Old Fourth Ward. Its patio may look industrial, with newly constructed developments towering nearby, but its seating on the landscaped outskirts of Historic Fourth Ward Park gives customers a front-row view of this tree-lined location. Situated kitty-corner to Ponce City Market, 3 Parks Wine is a prime spot for people-watching in the high-traffic area. It’s also the most convenient spot to meet with a friend (or five) to imbibe while staying on the Beltline. The wine shop occasionally hosts food pop-ups, but for the most part, this is where you go for a curated vino-forward experience. Wine flights are available on the daily.

To secure a spot on the patio at Kitty Dare in Inman Park, a reservation is highly recommended. Tucked away beyond the enclosed back dining room, an outdoor terrace is colored with custom murals depicting tiered homes on a cliff of a sprawling coastline. The space has industrial-style floor fans, bright-orange table umbrellas, and planters galore. Limited outdoor seating is offered for dinner or weekend brunch, so be sure to indicate this preference when making your reservation.

For dinner, bask in the comforting flavors of fall when you opt for Kitty Dare’s featured gnocchi, frequently prepared with lamb ragu made with black garlic, mint yogurt, and charred cherry tomatoes. The white chocolate pistachio cheesecake is mandatory for your dessert course. For brunch, order the labneh (savory yogurt spread) topped with seasonal fruit and served with the restaurant’s homemade barbari bread. The historic space (formerly home to One Eared Stag and Shaun’s) provides a portal from the busy city around it, transporting you to an outdoor restaurant on the Mediterranean.

That’s the beauty of Atlanta this time of year: The city offers a multitude of electic dining settings to indulge in autumn’s many colors and flavors.

