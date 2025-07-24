La Cueva is part cocktail lounge, part restaurant, and part listening room

Courtesy of La Cueva

A dark and swanky cocktail lounge with live music and Latin-inspired fare is set to open in Ponce City Market later this year. La Cueva, which translates to “the cave” in Spanish, is moving into the former Root Baking Co. space on the second floor of the Central Food Hall.

Created by Robert Hopper, founder of the Commodore barber shop, and Peter Terrones, La Cueva will sit side-by-side with a new location of the Commodore with a one-way mirror looking inside to a red light-illuminated space.

Designed to carry a sense of mystery, La Cueva will not feature bold signage—instead it will have its logo etched in the millwork near its entrance by the elevator corridor. Inside, the 2,700-square-foot space will look like a speakeasy with low lighting, a glowing onyx bar, and plush seating.

“It will be elevated not stuffy,” Hopper says. “It’s a place you can come on a date and have a conversation.”

Courtesy of La Cueva

A small stage will host musicians most nights, though the genre will change as it gets later in the evening. Expect soft blues, jazz, or percussion during dinner with more of a “party vibe” after 10 p.m.

“There are plenty of places to get dinner or a cocktail at Ponce, but it’s lacking something more experiential—there’s no live music around there,” Hopper says.

Francis Coligado (Delbar, Rumi’s Kitchen) is consulting on the beverage program. It will be mezcal cocktail-heavy, featuring the Thrilla in Manila (mezcal, rum, banana, ube, coconut, pineapple, and lime), Mole Mole Mole (mezcal, Rhum J.M., crème de cacao, mole spice syrup, and lime), and M&M Spritz (mezcal, Montenegro, cinnamon, ginger, lime, and bubbles). Other highlights may include a clarified Mojito Colada, carajillo, and paloma. Limited beer—including Trappist varieties—and wine options will be available as well.

Courtesy of La Cueva

With a menu designed by chef Luis Damian of Casa Balam, El Valle, and Oaxaca, La Cueva will primarily serve botanas, or Spanish small plates, with a few larger-format dishes to round out the offerings. “It’s not a full-blown restaurant, but we didn’t want people to have to leave when they’re hungry,” Hopper says.

Menu items may include a blue crab tostada, pork belly confit taco, halibut ceviche, sous vide chicken, and pork shank carnitas. “There will be funky stuff and variety on the menu. It’s not just Mexican,” Hopper says. “We don’t care about neatly fitting into a box—I want to get a little experimental.”

He’s considering adding a late-night menu as well.

Courtesy of La Cueva