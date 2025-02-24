NFA Burger expands to Avalon with milkshakes and a bar but no Schmoops

Photo by Erik Meadows

The viral Dunwoody gas station spot NFA Burger is growing up. Five years after opening in a Chevron on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, founder Billy Kramer is bringing his greasy spoon to Avalon in Alpharetta—in a space 10 times bigger than the original. Slated to open in early April, NFA Burger Avalon will offer the same core menu of burgers, fries, and tots with the addition of milkshakes and alcoholic beverages. Kramer’s wife’s homemade rugalach, branded Schmoops by Jules, will not be available at the second location (the dessert is too labor-intensive).

“We were presented with an opportunity at Avalon that I couldn’t pass up,” Kramer says. “With an area that large, with office space and residential, there is a need for an on-the-go food experience. There are only two fast-casual places there now: Gusto and Chick-fil-A.”

Photo by Erik Meadows

Expect the popular Classic burger with two patties, American cheese, Mt. Olive pickles, French’s mustard, and house-made “Sassy Sauce” on a potato roll, plus Angus beef hot dogs, Polish sausage, and grilled cheese. French fries and tater tots are deep fried in beef tallow and served with Sassy Sauce. Belgian Liege waffles will continue to be available for dessert with chocolate, strawberry, or caramel sauce on the side.

Kramer is experimenting with milkshakes and will likely offer a vanilla base with mix-in options like chocolate and banana. He hasn’t fully fleshed out the bar program, but expect margaritas, daiquiris, and other frozen beverages. He may even work with the Distillery of Modern Art to offer NFA-branded spirits. Wine and beer offerings will be limited. “This is going to be pretty basic,” Kramer says. “It’s not a bar where you sit and drink all night. Enjoy a beverage or two while you’re eating and that’s it. The goal is not to be pouring shots of Jager.” All drinks will be available to-go in compliance with Avalon’s open-container policy.

Photo by Erik Meadows

“It’ll be a different space, but the food and commitment to providing the guest with the best burger they’ve ever had remains the same,” Kramer says.

Located in the former Rina space (previously Goldberg’s), NFA—which stands for Not Fooling Around—will feature both a bar where patrons can dine and a walk-up window for beverage-only orders. Like at the original location, guests will order at the counter and food will be delivered to each table. Unlike in Dunwoody, where all seating is in the form of picnic benches outside, Avalon’s tables will be located primarily indoors, with a 16-seat patio in front of the building.

Will it look and feel like a gas station? “Not a chance in hell,” Kramer exclaims. “I don’t think the gas station has anything to do with it. It’s how we treat customers and value the food that comes out of the kitchen. If we do those things, what it looks like will be secondary.”

Courtesy of NFA Burger

“The gas station wasn’t planned. The grittiness wasn’t planned. It was about creating a good experience and paying my bills while sending my kids to college,” he continues.

He’s currently awaiting an expansion of the Chevron which will allow for a separate NFA entrance. He also plans to offer milkshakes and alcohol at that location in the future.