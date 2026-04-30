How to eat like a chef in Atlanta during the World Cup

Photograph by Martha Williams

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Atlanta games kick off on June 15, and while much of the soccer world’s attention will be focused on the field at Atlanta Stadium (aka Mercedes-Benz Stadium), visitors to our fair city will also be wondering where to fuel up. We tapped some of Atlanta’s top food and beverage personalities to share where they like to eat and drink on a day off and where they’d take visiting friends and family. Take a page from their book to build out your perfect Atlanta dining itinerary—either for visiting soccer fans or for yourself.

Erika Council

Chef and owner, Bomb Biscuit Co.

Where she shows off Atlanta’s culinary chops to visitors: Southern National is a favorite that I’d take people to because the menu is always changing, so it makes every visit exciting. But I always go for the pimento cheese plate. It comes with some meats and a great bacon jam. That with the bread plate is a great combo. You also have to go to Kimball House for the oysters. I also think their cocktails are always excellent. Season in Marietta is somewhere I would take a friend for breakfast. Everything there is delicious but the pancakes are what I always go back for. For a casual bite, I’d recommend Glide Pizza. They have a pimento cheese pizza that’s so good. I’m a huge pimento cheese person. (You can tell from the Bomb Biscuit menu, too!) I’d also recommend Little Tart Bakeshop. Every pastry is great, but I really love the croissant and the chocolate eclair.

Photograph by Nico Julia

Ron Hsu

Chef-partner, Lazy Betty

Where he goes on a day off: I love eating at Tio Lucho’s, [the coastal Peruvian restaurant on Highland Avenue]. Their seafood-centric menu is light enough that it won’t bog you down during the hot Atlanta summer, and their oyster and pisco sour program is super light and refreshing.

Where he’d send friends for a night out: I would recommend Smith’s Olde Bar. They have a big space with pool tables and great wings.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

Miles Macquarrie

Beverage director, Kimball House

Where he’s eating and drinking around town: In [Poncey-Highland], it’s new-ish but with pedigree and maturity for such a new place: Madeira Park. Right around the corner is Bar Ana, where two longtime Kimball House bartenders are doing cocktails, with incredible desserts from Claudia Martinez. I’m actually going to both restaurants and bars as a one-two punch for my birthday. Gigi’s Italian Kitchen offers a really cool take on Italian food, strongly supports local farms, and is owned by a previous Kimball House sous chef. If you’re in Midtown, Mid City is a must-visit for a cocktail. I would just order from the menu. Jose Pereiro is an incredible cocktail designer, and it’s a cool bar. Ticonderoga Club is 10 years old, making it officially an Atlanta institution. The drinks are great, and the level of honest hospitality is impressive. When in Decatur, obviously you have to go to Kimball House, but another one to not be missed is the Brick Store Pub. For serving something as traditionally casual as beer, the attention to detail on everything from proper glassware to the amazing space is proof that 25-plus-year-old bars and restaurants can certainly still be relevant. Just on the outskirts of Little Five Points, there is Whoopsie’s, where you should order a Mickey Finn, an absinthe and créme de menthe-laced martini variation.

Photograph by Brian Manley

Duane Nutter

Chef, Southern National

A top spot for days off: Ticonderoga Club. My go-to dish is the veal sweetbreads. OMG. What I love the most is it’s such an old-school dish with a fresh ATL twist (lemon pepper hot). It’s the most Atlanta thing you can do to such an old-school French preparation.

Where he sends friends visiting Atlanta: I’m telling them to go to Halfway Crooks Beer. The pork schnitzel and the burger—oh yeah! Of course the beers are awesome. And they have lots of room, rain or shine. They have a beer garden in the back of the restaurant for big outdoor parties with a big screen TV to see all the World Cup action.

Thip Athakhanh

Chef and owner, Snackboxe Bistro

Where she goes on a day off: I like to keep my meals simple and enjoy dining at YGF Malatang in Doraville. The classic herbal beef bone broth is my go to. It’s a build-your-own hot pot with rich, spicy broth—comforting, customizable, and affordable. It always hits. If I’m working and need a quick lunch break, Sushi Mito [in Peachtree Corners] is a treat. The Lady’s Lunch bento box has a variety of items, filling and healthy. It’s perfect.

Favorite spot for out-of-town guests: I’ve been taking them straight to Banh Mi 135 in Duluth. The baguettes are next level, crispy on the outside and packed with flavor. And the drinks are a plus, from refreshing sugarcane juice with kumquat to a classic Vietnamese cafe sua da [iced coffee], so you literally can’t go wrong. Plus, they’ve recently expanded with a second location in Doraville. Why Banh Mi 135? It’s all about the bread, and they are consistent in quality and service, quick and efficient. The classic banh mi is my number one choice.

Photograph by Martha Williams

John Castellucci

Chef and culinary director, Castellucci Hospitality Group

How he’d build a perfect day of eating and drinking: Start at Kimball House for awesome cocktails, fresh oysters, and great snacks in a beautiful setting. Swing by Evergreen Butcher + Baker for great baked goods and proteins, then head to Gene’s for barbecue and sneaky good cocktails in a laid-back atmosphere. For coffee, Con Leche is a tiny coffee shop that makes an excellent cortado. Little Tart Bakeshop serves the best breakfast sandwich in town, and Star Provisions is ideal for a casual lunch. When you’re craving a burger, Smiley’s Burger Club delivers. For a classic martini and steak night, Little Sparrow hits the mark. Finally, Larakin is perfect for enjoying a glass of wine outside when the weather’s nice.

Billy Kramer

Owner and founder, NFA Burger

Top day off picks: In the restaurant industry, there is no such thing as a day off, just days with less chaos. I typically find myself visiting restaurants that value hospitality as much as I do. I love the barbecue at Owens & Co., the world-class pastrami at The Savory Gourmet Market, a slice of pizza at Piccola New York Pizza, the best chicken in the world at Pollo Primo, great food and vibes at Novo Cucina, and the best Filipino food anywhere at Kamayan. When I want to soak up a Michelin star experience with world-class service, I visit Atlas or The Chastain.

Where he’s sending friends visiting Atlanta: You can’t beat a night out at Kevin Rathbun Steak [grab a steak and a bourbon on a big ice cube], a private meal at Shai Lavi’s Third Space [you don’t have to think—Shai will feed you until you throw your hands in the air], visiting Ponce City Market for a meal at El Super Pan or Bellina Alimentari, and finishing the night off with dessert from my friends at Honeysuckle Gelato, some of the best gelato on the planet.

Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Deborah VanTrece

Chef and owner, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Day off favorites: I visit neighborhood haunts like Carroll Street Cafe, Hsu’s Gourmet, and Southern National. At Carroll Street Cafe and Hsu’s, I appreciate the consistent menus and the variety that fits any mood or budget. At Southern National, I enjoy the seasonal offerings; I typically begin with the bread service and a seasonal starter before selecting a pork or steak dish.

Where she sends out-of-towners: For friends visiting for the World Cup, (outside of my own restaurants) I would recommend fried chicken at Paschal’s, Atlanta Breakfast Club for shrimp and grits, Bomb Biscuit Co. for the Pimento Chick [chicken sausage and pimento cheese on a jalapeño biscuit], or a smash burger at The Chastain. I would also suggest Southern Belle for its playful, technique-driven representation of Georgia, and Bar Ana for their entire dessert menu. Finally, I would recommend a trip to Buford Highway to experience one of the most authentic and diverse food scenes in the country.