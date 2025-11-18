Psito brings fresh, fast-casual Greek to Summerhill

Among Summerhill’s newest openings, Psito (pronounced “SEE-tow”) brings a fresh Greek sensibility to the neighborhood, courtesy of Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group (which also owns Hero Doughnuts & Buns down the street). The group has transformed the space into a bright, breezy fast-casual hangout with one of the best patios on this strip of Georgia Avenue. Pihakis excels in branding, evident in Psito’s cheerful blue-and-white patterns—which cover even the takeout containers—that instantly evoke the Greek islands.

The menu is streamlined yet thoughtful, anchored by fire-roasted meats served in fluffy, fresh-baked pita or over vibrant feta-laden salads and bowls. The souvlaki pita—available with chicken, beef, lamb, or vegetables—is a variation of the Greek street-food staple; it’s layered with sliced white onions, tomatoes, and tangy tzatziki. The braised lamb shoulder sandwich is particularly rich and satisfying, heartier than the lighter chicken souvlaki. The Psito Bowl, a combination of freekeh tabbouleh, avocado, chickpeas, pickled onions, and a soft-boiled egg, is substantial but doesn’t weigh you down. You can add any protein you want for a few bucks.

Yaya’s Greek chicken meal is a great value and the perfect no-brainer family dinner that travels well. You get a whole slow-roasted bird infused with garlic and herbs, plus your choice of two sides. Look for such dishes as bright and citrusy lemon potatoes, slow-cooked lima beans that taste like Southern cooking, and crisp Greek fries showered with chopped parsley. Finish with the house-made frozen Greek yogurt, which is available plain or with pomegranate molasses, baklava and honey, or olive oil and sea salt. It’s the kind of tangy-sweet treat that’s both indulgent and refreshing, which will make you miss the glory days of frozen yogurt.

Psito isn’t aiming to be Atlanta’s most comprehensive Greek restaurant. That’s not the point. Rather, it’s a fast and fresh neighborhood spot that’s as good for a quick pita on the go as it is for a vibrant grain bowl on the patio. In a town where Greek food isn’t easy to find, we’re more than happy for the addition to the scene.

This article appears in our November 2025 issue.