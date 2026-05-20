In Summerhill, Wood’s Chapel shifts to Tex-Mex barbecue

Photo by Jen Johnson

After seven years serving wood-smoked meats on sandwiches and platters, Wood’s Chapel BBQ has transitioned its menus to a Tex-Mex format. Favorites like smoked turkey, chopped pork, and barbecue chicken are still available, but now they can be found in burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas. The goal is to reduce costs while maintaining quality, says Jennifer Johnson, who owns the restaurant with her husband Ben, along with partner-chef Todd Ginsberg and Shelley Sweet.

“We’re not abandoning barbecue. We’re still cooking over woodfired pits every day,” Ben Johnson says. “We’re just presenting it in a different, fun way. It’s a uniquely Texas style.”

Those who still want a prime brisket platter can get it—same with chopped beef, turkey, and ribs. Now, tacos, nachos, and other Mexican dishes will also be regularly available, utilizing the same barbecued meats.

“A fresh flour tortilla is the perfect way to enjoy barbecue,” Johnson says.

Photo by Jen Johnson

Nearly 75 percent of the menu has been revamped. New items include tater tot bravas, queso fries, chips and salsa (and guacamole and queso), spicy cabbage slaw, and cilantro rice. Queso mac ‘n’ cheese is topped with Flamin Hot Cheetos dust, and “cowboy beans” are adorned with bacon and chorizo. Taco varieties include carnitas, beef barbacoa, and chicken al carbon. Southerners, stress not—honey butter cornbread is still for sale.

“We’re leaning into the barbecue culture of Texas as heavily influenced by its proximity to Mexico,” Johnson says.

The beverage menu leans hard into the Mexican side. Get ready for margaritas, palomas, and plenty of frozen beverages, such as lime in the coconut. Many of the drinks can be made nonalcoholic as well. As for beer, the taps are half local and nearly half Mexican. Bottles and cans round out the offerings, with seltzers and select wines offered, too.

Photo by Jen Johnson