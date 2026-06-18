The verdict on 2 new Atlanta dining spots: Cuevacía and Pepper Roost Chili Fried Chicken

Photograph by Martha Williams

Midtown

Potted cacti and succulents lead the way from Peachtree Street to a tall wooden door that opens to Cuevacía restaurant. With ivory walls, wrought-iron trim, and Spanish Colonial arches, the restaurant is a suave, candlelit addition to Colony Square.

Cuevacía (a Spanish portmanteau that translates to “empty cave”) is a gem, joining Atlanta’s growing roster of refined Mexican eateries, many taking inspiration from Oaxaca—a land of mezcal, moles, creamy cheese, and artisanal chocolate.

Begin your evening with a smoked jalapeño margarita or a lively, pink Paraiso cocktail (reposado tequila, blood orange, sugar beets, ginger, tarragon, and lime). Move on to guacamole con totopos (toasted tortilla triangles) and elote asado (charred corn ribs with Cotija cheese, chili powder, and lime). Ease into entrees such as grilled trout with escabeche (lightly pickled) vegetables, or barbacoa de res (slow-cooked beef).

Dinner for two, including cocktails, appetizers, entrees, and a shared dessert (churros with a trio of dipping sauces: spicy chocolate, dulce de leche, and mango) is just about $150. Beckoning items for a return visit: mezcal flights, mole negro con pollo, birria de chivo, and tamal Oaxaqueño.



Courtesy of Pepper Roost Chili Fried Chicken

Avondale Estates

Hot chicken joints have opened all over town, but a new fast-casual one in Avondale Estates, Pepper Roost Chili Fried Chicken, blends Southern tradition with Asian influences.

Located in the Twin Oaks Shopping Center, the retro-style diner offers a bird that’s seasoned with Asian spices and chili peppers. Its reddish-brown coating is crispy on the outside and has plump, tender meat inside. The signature Flying Rooster sandwich is a whole chicken breast with the wing attached, seemingly reaching out and over to keep the top potato bun and fillings (pickles, ginger slaw, house-made sauce) in place. Tasty sides include turkey chili and crinkle fries. Honorable mention goes to a killer catfish sando. Fresh limeade is served, with beer and Asian spirits (sake, soju) among the drink options.

This article appears in our June 2026 issue.