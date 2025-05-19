These 6 Atlanta restaurants feed families on a budget

Photograph by Bailey Garrot

Feeding a group is a tricky balancing act of ordering enough food and not spending too much. Fortunately, several Atlanta restaurants make it easy on families looking to feed their brood affordably, whether it’s a weeknight fix or a weekend treat.

When a soup craving hits, or when the family comes down with a shared bug, there’s Souper Jenny. The fast-casual restaurant known for comforting soups and bright salads sells care packages that feed four people for $70. Each contains two quarts of soup (or one quart of chili and one quart of soup), four cookies, four rolls, and two pieces of fresh fruit. Delivery is available within 10 miles of the West Midtown location—or, pop into another location and they’ll put a bundle together.

For Tex-Mex lovers, take-out restaurant Poco Loco in East Lake offers family dinner bundles on Thursdays and Fridays for $35. Each meal feeds four, and while the menu changes weekly, it typically includes items like red chile chicken enchiladas that come with Mexican rice and beans and a side salad.

Sometimes it’s fun to have an interactive meal with a DIY component. Pollo Primo in East Atlanta sells a whole chicken bundle that includes flour tortillas, rice, beans, and two salsas. The bundle, available for takeout and dine-in, costs $35 and feeds about four people. Similarly, Grecian Gyro sells make-your-own wrap take-out meals for $55 at each of its locations, including Midtown and Dunwoody. The package, which feeds four, includes a choice of protein, salad, potatoes, and pita bread.

You can make your own unofficial bundle at Hong Kong BBQ, located within the Atlanta Chinatown food court in Chamblee. The standout here is the whole roasted duck, which feeds about four for $33. Add a large steamed rice for $4. Take it home or eat it there.

For families feeling fancy, Buckhead’s Roshambo offers a chicken bucket (available for dine-in and takeout). The $76 “party barrel” includes a whole fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, biscuits with honey butter, Alabama white sauce, and hot sauce.

Back to Cheap Eats.

This article appears in our May 2025 issue.