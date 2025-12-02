Roshambo ditches its diner identity

Courtesy of Roshambo

Roshambo opened in late 2022 as a modern diner in Peachtree Battle, with a “diner’s diner” tagline, breakfast-for-dinner options, and a juke box in back. The first 90 days were strong—so strong that neighbors struggled to get a table, but traffic dropped that first summer, and after a year, the disconnect between rave reviews and sluggish sales was impossible to ignore.

“It wasn’t resonating with the neighborhood,” says cofounder Ryan Turner, who operates Roshambo as well as Muss & Turner’s and Local Three with Chris Hall and Todd Mussman. “This isn’t a transient area. People know what they want: lighter, fresher, healthier food.”

Roshambo stopped serving lunch in 2024, and this year, pivoted to offering breakfast items only at weekend brunch. The result is a true neighborhood clubhouse rather than a diner. The new Roshambo serves lighter, fresher American dishes with global influences, more seafood, salads, and new bowls. Comfort mainstays—like the bucket of fried chicken, chicken parm, grilled cheese, the burger, and disco tots—remain.

Courtesy of Roshambo

Turner says what he heard most from locals is that they want “a thoughtful, local alternative to Houston’s” and still miss the spirit of longtime Buckhead favorite Georgia Grill, which closed in 2020 after 30 years. “We’re trying to honor that desire for camaraderie and belonging while still building something of our own.”

The decor—always intended as a love letter to Atlanta—remains mostly unchanged, with playful city nods throughout. Updates include softer lighting and an oriental rug in the Side Hustle room, creating a more intimate feel. The bar program hasn’t changed, remaining cocktail-forward with approachable wines and local beers.

Courtesy of Roshambo

Turner notes this isn’t his first pivot. Muss & Turner’s famously overhauled its concept—originally a gourmet deli and market—10 months after opening, transforming into a full-service dinner spot with a small bar. Seven concepts and 200-plus employees later, it was the right decision. He hopes the updates to Roshambo follow suit.

“We’re not quite where we want to be yet,” Turner says. “But we’re close. Now it’s a matter of awareness—especially among those who wrote us off early on.”

Courtesy of Roshambo