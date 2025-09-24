Todd Ginsberg to a open counter-service restaurant in South Downtown

Courtesy of South Downtown

Chef Todd Ginsberg is teaming up with Bloom Roadside founder Josh Kim once again—this time, on the opposite side of town. The duo has been operating the cafe and yeast doughnut shop together in Alpharetta since 2022. Come April, they plan to open a counter-service restaurant in South Downtown. Originally planned as a diner, it will serve all-day breakfast, as well as sandwiches, salads, and soups—and Kim’s sour cream doughnuts.

“South Downtown is poised to be something very unique. There’s a lot of momentum happening down there and we want to be a part of it,” says Ginsberg, who also owns the General Muir, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Yalla, Ginsberg’s Refresher, and Wood’s Chapel BBQ.

The menu will include a Thai Cobb salad with crispy fish instead of bacon for a smoky, crunchy, and chewy texture; a Bibimbap salad with marinated sprouts and carrots, farro, sesame-marinated spinach, pickled daikon, fried egg, and benne seeds; and a mix between a Caesar and Chopped salad with romaine, croutons, hard-boiled eggs, pepperoncini, cucumbers, avocado, and Caesar dressing. The house salad is inspired by that offered at Houston’s.

“I love the combination of chopped egg and bacon with tomatoes, croutons, and mixed greens on a house salad,” Ginsberg explains.

Classic diner sandwiches like a tuna melt and club sandwich will be offered, in addition to a Korean fried chicken sandwich and a Philly cheesesteak. Ginsberg will also serve a burger, which will be “different” from that at Fred’s. All sandwiches will come with a pickle (could be a cucumber, chilis, or peppers) and cost $12. Spicy pasta salad and crispy fries will be available on the side for an additional charge.

Expect a couple of soups, too. All-day breakfast offerings range from a burrito with chorizo tempeh to homemade biscuits. The doughnuts will be old fashioned with new flavors possible in the future.

Beer, wine, bottled soda, and drip coffee will be available—“nothing fussy,” Ginsberg notes.

Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the restaurant will feature a fresh take on diner aesthetics with tufted-back booths and vintage colors balancing natural light and an exposed kitchen. The 900-square-foot space will seat about 35 people, with an additional 20 on the patio.

“Part of diner magic is the cast of characters who provide service,” Ginsberg says. “We want to limit it to one or two key people and make it a really personable experience.”