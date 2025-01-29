Wellness café E+ROSE lands at Westside Provisions District

Photo courtesy of E + Rose

E+ROSE, a Nashville-based wellness café, has opened its first Atlanta location at Westside Provisions District. The brand operates seven locations in Nashville. Owner and founder Robbie Nowinski says he felt it was time to branch out to Atlanta. “We’ve had people ask us to open in every big city, but one of the most consistent asks was Atlanta,” he says.

Nowinski, a registered dietician who is from Michigan but spent time in New York and Los Angeles before landing in Nashville, says E+ROSE is defined by the ingredients it doesn’t use, such as fillers, sweeteners, and preservatives. “We make everything ourselves, and it’s as fresh as it can possibly be, down to the cashew milk used in our smoothies and bowls,” he says. “What you see is what you get.”

Photo courtesy of E + Rose

The menu is a dream for those with plant-based and vegan diets. It’s divided into superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls, toast, coffee and tea, cleanses and fasts, and “market,” which includes wraps, soups, and grain and noodle bowls. The Katalina wrap is made with quinoa, housemade pumpkin seed–and-cashew “Nashville Hot” green sauce, marinated black beans, and fresh pico de gallo. Smoothie bowls include the Green Go, made with bananas, mangos, spirulina, maca root, moringa, and oat milk, all topped with sliced strawberries, gluten-free granola, avocado, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, and a drizzle of local honey.

The plant-based latte menu features specialty drinks like the Mushroom Capp, a vanilla latte made with a superfood mushroom blend, and the Good Day Shot, a double espresso with coconut creamer and 15mg of CBD oil. Cleanses and fasts are also available.

The Westside location was strategic for the company: Nowinski likes its proximity to Georgia Tech, having put several of his Nashville locations near schools like Belmont University and Vanderbilt University. More importantly, he says he appreciates the walkability of the development: “It promotes being outside and active.”