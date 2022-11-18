What can you get to eat for $10 in Atlanta?

Oat-milk cappuccino ($4.60) and a peach-lemon scone ($4.10) at Little Tart Bakeshop
437 Memorial Drive Southeast, Grant Park; 99 Krog Street Northeast, Krog Street Market; 68 Georgia Avenue Southeast, Summerhill
Cremalotta ($5.25) and chulpe ($3) at LottaFrutta
590 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Old Fourth Ward
Spring rolls with shrimp ($5) and banh mi dac biet ($4.50) at Quoc Huong Banh Mi Fast Food
5150 Buford Highway Northeast, Doraville
Two chorizo tacos ($2.99 each) and a pupusa ($3.49) at La Fondita
5020 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody
Fat Boy burger ($5.99) and a waffle cone twist ($3.99) at Zesto
1181 United Avenue Southeast, East Atlanta; 151 Forest Parkway, Forest Park
Two late-night slices ($3 each after 9 p.m.) and a Lone Star beer ($4) at Lloyd’s Restaurant and Lounge
900 DeKalb Avenue, Inman Park
Fried-egg bagel with American cheese ($5 + $1.50) and an egg cream ($3.50) at Emerald City Bagels
1257-A Glenwood Avenue Southeast, East Atlanta Village
Two empanadas ($3.50 each) and an alfajor ($2) at Belen de la Cruz
11730 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek; 1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta; 1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, The Works
Bey (espresso, lemonade, honey-basil simple syrup, peach bitters) drink ($10) at Gilly Brew Bar
5329 Mimosa Drive, Stone Mountain; 333 Peters Street, Castleberry Hill; 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville
