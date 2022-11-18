What can you get to eat for $10 in Atlanta?

Photograph by Martha Williams

Oat-milk cappuccino ($4.60) and a peach-lemon scone ($4.10) at Little Tart Bakeshop

437 Memorial Drive Southeast, Grant Park; 99 Krog Street Northeast, Krog Street Market; 68 Georgia Avenue Southeast, Summerhill

Photograph by Martha Williams

Cremalotta ($5.25) and chulpe ($3) at LottaFrutta

590 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Old Fourth Ward

Photograph by Martha Williams

Spring rolls with shrimp ($5) and banh mi dac biet ($4.50) at Quoc Huong Banh Mi Fast Food

5150 Buford Highway Northeast, Doraville

Photograph by Martha Williams

Two chorizo tacos ($2.99 each) and a pupusa ($3.49) at La Fondita

5020 Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody

Photograph by Martha Williams

Fat Boy burger ($5.99) and a waffle cone twist ($3.99) at Zesto

1181 United Avenue Southeast, East Atlanta; 151 Forest Parkway, Forest Park

Photograph by Martha Williams

Two late-night slices ($3 each after 9 p.m.) and a Lone Star beer ($4) at Lloyd’s Restaurant and Lounge

900 DeKalb Avenue, Inman Park

Photograph by Martha Williams

Fried-egg bagel with American cheese ($5 + $1.50) and an egg cream ($3.50) at Emerald City Bagels

1257-A Glenwood Avenue Southeast, East Atlanta Village

Photograph by Martha Williams

Two empanadas ($3.50 each) and an alfajor ($2) at Belen de la Cruz

11730 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek; 1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta; 1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, The Works

Photograph by Martha Williams

Bey (espresso, lemonade, honey-basil simple syrup, peach bitters) drink ($10) at Gilly Brew Bar

5329 Mimosa Drive, Stone Mountain; 333 Peters Street, Castleberry Hill; 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville



This article appears in our October 2022 issue.