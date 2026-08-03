What to order at Y BAR: 5 must-try dishes at this new Italian hotspot in Buckhead Village

Photo by Sarah Lawless

The team behind Yeppa & Co., Storico Fresco Ristorante, and Forza Storico just opened a swanky new spot in Buckhead Village. Called Y BAR e Ristorante, it replaces the team’s short-lived Mexican restaurant Pachengo and wine bar Storico Vino. Dark and sultry inside, with a charming, airy patio, Y BAR serves Italian shared plates, cocktails, and wine.

It was inspired by the 1960s cafés and bars of Rimini, Italy, where founder Stephen Peterson grew up.

“It was a time when people embraced beauty in everyday life. They appreciated art, music, conversation, and the simple ritual of gathering with friends,” Peterson explains. “It was about slowing down enough to enjoy where you were and who you were with. That’s something people are searching for again.”

Built around a large U-shaped bar, the space is adorned with Federico Fellini artwork, family photos, vintage lamps, weathered books, and Italian antiques. Televisions are intentionally absent to preserve the feeling of togetherness. Like all of his restaurants, Y BAR is a tribute to Peterson’s mentor, a man named Yeppa.

“He’s the soul of our restaurants because he taught me that the best places aren’t defined by what’s on the menu. They’re defined by the people they bring together,” Peterson says.

Open less than a week, Y BAR is already on a wait most nights, so reservations are recommended. Plans are in the works for a second Y BAR location to open on the Westside later this year. In the meantime, Peterson shares his top five must-try dishes and drinks:

Photo by Sarah Lawless

I’m Workin’ with 3 Inches

What is it? Our take on the classic meatball sub, served as two mini 3-inch sandwiches with oversized meatballs, toasted garlic bread, pomodoro, mozzarella whip, basil, and Parmigiano.

What makes it stand out? It’s playful, craveable, and the name gets people every time. It’s the kind of dish guests order once and come back for.

How is it made? What makes it unique? A little salty, a little savory, the perfect crisp on the toasted bun. We see this as our late-night snack. It’s available after the kitchen closes. It’s the perfect bite after one more round of cocktails.

Photo by Sarah Lawless

Burro e Alici

What is it? Warm, toasted bread with cultured butter and premium anchovies.

What makes it stand out? It’s one of the simplest dishes on the menu, but also one of the most satisfying. Great ingredients don’t need much. This is Rimini on a plate.

How is it made? What makes it unique? The contrast is what makes it work. Toasted bread, creamy butter, and delicate anchovies come together in a bite that’s much more balanced than most people expect.

Photo by Sarah Lawless

Cacio e Burro

What is it? Fresh handmade tagliolini tossed with Pecorino-infused carrot butter, crispy guanciale, and Parmigiano.

What makes it stand out? It’s comforting, nostalgic, incredibly craveable, and unexpectedly familiar.

How is it made or what makes it unique? Instead of a traditional cacio e pepe, we build the sauce around a carrot-infused butter with aged cheeses. The result is silky and rich, finished with crispy guanciale for texture.

Photo by Sarah Lawless

Bruschetta Martini

What is it? A savory vodka martini inspired by one of Italy’s most iconic appetizers, and built around our house-made bruschetta brine.

What makes it stand out? It’s unexpected. You get familiar flavors like tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil in a cocktail that’s bright, crisp, and refreshing.

How is it made? What makes it unique? We make our own bruschetta brine to capture those classic flavors without making the drink heavy. It surprises people in the best way and still drinks like a proper martini.

Photo by Sarah Lawless

Coppa de Nonno

What is it? This is our take on an espresso martini, made with Altamura vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, espresso corretto, and zabaglione. If guests prefer it without the zabaglione, we’re happy to make it that way too.

What makes it stand out? It was inspired by our beverage director Luca Fanari’s grandfather. It brings together everything you’d want after dinner: espresso, a splash of spirits, and the flavors of classic Italian desserts. It’s rich without being overly sweet.

How is it made? What makes it unique? Fresh espresso is layered with Borghetti and zabaglione to create a cocktail that’s velvety, balanced, and reminiscent of tiramisu without feeling like dessert.