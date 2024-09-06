An Alice in Wonderland-themed high tea at Atlanta’s Waldorf Astoria is all about the details

Photo by Carly Cooper

My 6-year-old daughter Sydney and I arrived at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead for its Queen of Hearts High Tea not knowing what to expect. In my mind, it could have been over-the-top and kitschy, or upscale to the point of snobby, or child-centric, or focused on day drinkers. In the end, it was actually none of these.

Donning our Sunday finest—sparkles and a tutu for her, a very demure dress for me—we dropped the car with the valet and were led down the hall past the bar at Brassica to an event space overlooking the English Garden. The first thing I noticed was the sense of peace that enveloped us. Soft chatter among patrons amply spaced around the room was mostly muted by the soothing sounds of a violinist playing. We walked past several Alice in Wonderland themed backdrops decorated with enlarged playing cards, treasure boxes, croquette sets, and rabbits to a table fit for a queen. Two high-backed, velvety chairs welcomed us cozily. The centerpiece was intricate with stacked tiny teacups, florals, and matching teapots and dishes—cute yet classy.

Courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria

Although there is a menu on the table, it’s more of a guide, as the tea is prepaid. Everyone starts with a citrusy mocktail or cocktail adorned with an edible sugar butterfly. Next, the server brings over a wooden box of tiny glasses of tea leaves to smell. Children (and influencers) will be entranced by the Lady Blue Earl Grey and the Pink Diamond poured from a special tea cart. Each attendee gets his or her own pot of tea. There’s even a tri-colored sand timer for watching the tea steep. Sydney loved the tiny purple portion titled “Drink Me” that, according to the server, was intended to shrink her. A minuscule key was tied to the bottle, which she used to try to open the tiny door hiding in plain sight along one wall.

Photo by Carly Cooper

Photo by Carly Cooper

We started with buttery raisin scones, delivered in a specialty box. Next came a three-tiered tray of mini sandwiches and pastries, created by new executive chef Bermyson Dorvil There’s Alice Roasted Turkey, Lorina Chicken Salad, Red Queen Egg Salad, and White Rabbit’s Cucumber. (Vegetarian options are available.) The bread-to-protein ratio is uneven, so come ready to nibble, rather than chow down. Desserts are ornate with plenty of white chocolate and fruit. It’s a nice spread for sharing with a group.

“The Waldorf Astoria is often credited with popularizing afternoon tea in the United States, and we’re proud to extend such a renowned offering to Atlanta locals and hotel visitors,” says director of sales and marketing Sally Ableitner.

Photo by Carly Coope

The hotel offers afternoon tea service every weekend from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Previous themes include Bridgerton, the Queen’s Jubilee, and Galentine’s, with Howl-O-Ween coming soon. Attendees are always invited to dress in costume. When Sydney and I were there, most tea drinkers wore classy dresses, some with themed hats.

The Queen of Hearts High Tea runs Saturday and Sunday afternoons now through September 29 and costs $108 per adult and $78 per child under 11. Reservations are available via OpenTable.