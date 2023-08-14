Hapeville’s Cafe Belli launches a new cocktail program

Courtesy of LaVita Tuff

Mario Ali, owner of Belli Pizzeria in Colony Square’s Politan Row, opened Cafe Belli in Hapeville in March. There, he’s been serving Ferrero Rocher and lavender matcha lattes, along with espresso, cappuccino, and cold brew made with Italian coffee beans. Last weekend, he expanded the cafe offerings to feature a bar program in the evenings.

“The concept is based on a European coffee shop/cocktail bar,” Ali says. “My wife and I visited Spain on our honeymoon last year and liked the vibe of being able to go out for a nice coffee in the morning and back for a drink in evening.”

Photo by Mario Ali

Courtesy of LaVita Tuff

Photo by Mario Ali

Ali reconstructed the 1,000-square-foot space—formerly a real estate office—by hand and had been waiting on a liquor license to launch the cocktail program. Now, it offers eight signature drinks (such as a watermelon mojito and cucumber lime margarita) and 11 classics (think negroni and French 75). In addition to a full bar, Arches beer is available by the can and six Spanish wines are sold. “We want to focus on cocktails,” Ali says.

Currently, Alon’s pastries are available for breakfast and lunch, as well as select sandwiches and salads made in house. In the next six months, Café Belli will begin offering Spanish tapas in the evenings—which may include charcuterie, patatas bravas, fried eggplant, meatballs, and empanadas. Ali, who is trained as a chef, will be in the kitchen. He just needs to expand it first.

The 35-seat space features a small patio out front. Both table service and counter service are available. Ali hopes to continue to grow the Belli brand with a pizzeria/wine bar at the Forum in Peachtree Corners next year and a Café Belli in Serenbe in the future.

Courtesy of LaVita Tuff

Courtesy of LaVita Tuff