Old Fourth Distillery returns with an airport location, opening spring 2025

Courtesy of Areas

Atlanta’s first legal distillery since 1906, Old Fourth launched in 2014 distilling vodka, gin, and bourbon. Despite winning numerous awards, it shuttered its Edgewood Avenue distillery and tasting room in December 2022. Next year, a new bar and eatery will open under the name—this time in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Old Fourth Distillery + Kitchen will launch in Terminal E in spring 2025, featuring cocktails, local beer on tap, and small plates that reflect the seasonality of the South.

The new location reflects a partnership between Areas, a company that runs retail and dining establishments in transit spaces, and the new owners of Old Fourth Distillery, Shortbarrel whiskey founders Clinton Dugan, Patrick Lemmond, and Adam Dorfman. The Shortbarrel guys had heard Old Fourth was for sale and sought to capitalize on the synergies between the home-grown brands. They moved both companies to Norcross in 2023, establishing it as the new operational headquarters. However, it lacks space for a full-fledged tasting room.

With Old Fourth Distillery + Kitchen, the team hopes to recreate some of the charm of the Edgewood location. It will be designed with an industrial feel—rustic with warm wood, exposed brick, and a 32-seat, U-shaped bar. There will be tinted glass, pendant lamps, a mural on the wall, and a large projector for streaming sports. A stage in the center will host entertainment, such as jazz or comedy.

Courtesy of Areas

“We tried the spirits, and they were spectacular! We felt like this was the spirit of Atlanta,” says Sal Mendola III, Areas director of brands. “We wanted something approachable that blends with the sophisticated vibe of a bourbon bar and having an elevated cocktail, with a food program that complements it.”

Located behind One Flew South, the 2,800-square-foot restaurant and bar will feature drinks like Short Barrel bourbon old fashioned, Old Fourth vodka espresso martini, BBQ Bloody Mary made with Old Fourth vodka, and a mango martini. Michael Hanley, formerly of Tavistock Restaurants (Atlas, the Garden Room), will serve as beverage director, highlighting local breweries such as Creature Comforts, Round Trip, Best End, Orpheus, and SweetWater. Clinton adds that they’re considering batched cocktails—think French 75—and a slushie machine.

“Think of the stress that comes with traveling. We wanted to create an oasis that feels like you’re not in an airport anymore,” Mendola says.

The food falls under the theme “from Georgia to table” and will be categorized as “land,” “sea,” “field,” or “naughty bits.” A sit-down restaurant, Old Fourth Distillery + Kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Expect shrimp and grits, braised short rib with polenta,

brussels sprouts with balsamic, crispy salmon bites, pork potstickers, vegan tuna salad, skillet mussels with pecorino toast, and spicy shishito peppers. In classic Atlanta style, there will be peach cobbler for dessert. In a rush? Grab-and-go sandwiches will also be available.