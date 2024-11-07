Tiger Sun, a bar bus from the Ladybird team, will serve four-course prix fixe cocktail tastings

Photo by Luke Beard

Electric Hospitality founder Michael Lennox is known for his innovative establishments. Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall was one of the first restaurant-bars to fully embrace outdoor space along the BeltLine. Muchacho lures passersby at all hours of the day with the promise of fast yet fresh coffee, cocktails, and tacos. Now Lennox, who also owns Ranger Station above Ladybird, is branching out with a new bar—this one located in a 1960s Silver Eagle coach bus. Called Tiger Sun, it’ll serve a four-course prix fixe cocktail menu with food pairings. Slated to open November 20, Tiger Sun is located behind Muchacho Reynoldstown.

“We’re trying to present an experience that doesn’t exist in Atlanta and can be fun, distinctive, and memorable with some of the best cocktails in town,” Lennox says.

Styled after omakase, Tiger Sun’s $75-per-person offering will include four beverages—some of which will be low- or no-ABV. However, Lennox stressed that this experience is not for the fully sober. Instead, Ranger Station’s McKenzie Nelson, who is designing the Tiger Sun cocktails, is taking care to feature a balance of alcohol potencies in a “range of sizes and pours,” Lennox says. Each course will come with a food pairing, prepared in Muchacho’s kitchen. Electric Hospitality vice president of culinary Joe Schafer created the food menus.

Courtesy of Electric Hospitality

Tiger Sun’s menus will fall under a theme and change approximately every four months. There will always be two menus at a time. Guests will be asked a series of questions to determine their preferences. That will guide which menu is served. Lennox says its likely dining companions will be served different menus, enabling more sharing and tasting.

The first theme is Karate Kid. One menu, entitled “Wax On” boasts lighter and brighter offerings. “Wax Off” features bigger, bolder flavors. Look for the Fish and Karate cocktail made with cream cheese-washed gin, mezcal, and cucumber vermouth. It’ll be served with sesame butter snow crab extracted over crispy rice with sherry soy reduction.

“It’s an out-of-the box take on a pedestrian but ubiquitous California roll,” Lennox says. “Karate Kid was based in California in the ’80s. It plays on the themes of good versus evil and tradition versus innovation.”

Courtesy of Electric Hospitality

Also named after a famous one-liner from the movie, the Get Him a Bodybag drink features cachaca, vanilla, passionfruit, mango, lime, and coconut milk. it’ll be paired with toasted milk shortbread. Karate Kid paraphernalia like headbands and the trilogy on VHS will be available for sale. “The theme is a vehicle for a fun, playful moment with pop culture appeal,” Lennox says.

He describes the 40-foot vintage bus as a “fun, funky, one-of-a-kind space” that’s

“intentionally a little kitschy and firmly tongue-in-cheek.” Expect orange shag carpet; green, floral upholstery with notes of orange velvet and dark brown (calling to mind a tiger). A banquette runs the length of one wall with nine emerald cocktail tables. Six swiveling, oversized captain’s chairs are covered with sheepskin. Social media mavens can rest assured that the steering wheel is open for photo ops.

“What Ranger Station is to Ladybird, Tiger Sun is to Muchacho,” Lennox says. “It’s a techie and craft-driven cocktail space that can provide a different experience.”

There will be two seatings per night, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are required as Tiger Sun only seats 18 people at a time. They will become available at 10 a.m. every other Tuesday in two-week blocks on Resy.