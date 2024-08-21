Vesper’s sister cocktail lounge Spectre embraces the villainous vibes

Photo by Heidi Harris

Damien McGee’s parents’ love story was straight out of a movie. His mother was obsessed with spies and Sean Connery (who played James Bond in seven films) in particular. His father, in an attempt to woo his mom, became a spy for the National Security Agency. It worked, and they lived together happily ever after.

Four years ago, McGee created Glenwood Park cocktail bar Vesper as a tribute to his parents. He decorated the space with bright couches and abstract art, going for a mid-century modern look. Bond-themed drink names just added to the spirit.

Come October, McGee is expanding into the 1,000-square-foot space next door with a sister spot called Spectre. Named after the fictional criminal organization that serves as the villain in the Bond movies, Spectre will be darker, moodier, and more elegant than Vesper, McGee says. Connected from the inside, it will offer the same food and drinks as Vesper in a “richer, sexier” space.

Photo by Heidi Harris

“I’ve always wanted to do private events [at Vesper]. and people ask if they can do a buyout. But we opened during the pandemic and the regulars supported us throughout,” McGee explains. “So, I can’t close [to the public] and have a regular be turned away. It’s really their bar.”

“The space next door is a great place for a birthday party, engagement party, etcetera, and we can keep the other side open for regular customers.”

Photo by Heidi Harris

However, Spectre will be open to the public when not being used for a private party. Unlike Vesper, it will not have a bar—just lounge seating with servers. It will be lounge-y with approximately 40 seats. Expect a dark color palette—black plum, chartreuse, and walnut—with crystal chandeliers and gold Persian carpets.

In addition to its popular martini menu, Vesper has offered a variety of gin and tonics all summer. McGee says he’s considering making this a permanent feature at both Vesper and Spectre. Thirteen zero-proof cocktails are available as well. Light bites include charcuterie, street tacos, tuna tataki, marinated olives, street corn dip, a lobster quesadilla, Mediterranean flatbread, and Parmesan truffle tots.

Although Vesper only accepts reservations for groups of six or more, Spectre will take them for all-size parties.

Photo by Heidi Harris