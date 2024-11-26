An exclusive preview of Quintessential Kitchens and Collaborations by Matthew Quinn: Volume Three

Photograph by Rustic White

These pages are an excerpt from the third book by internationally renowned kitchen, bath, and product designer Matthew Quinn, which will be released this month: Quintessential Kitchens and Collaborations by Matthew Quinn: Volume Three presents 16 exquisite projects consisting of kitchens, baths, dressing rooms, and other treasured spaces within a uniquely curated collection of client homes and design inspiration. A visual testament to the power of collaboration, this book illustrates the sheer beauty—in both form and function—of what is possible when partnering with many of the design industry’s most celebrated professionals. The inspiring stories include high-rise havens, waterfront dwellings, tucked-away retreats, and second-home sanctuaries, stylistically ranging from timeless elegance to today’s most state-of-the-art designs. Available at quintessentialkitchens.com ($95).

Family-Friendly Elegance

Thematically, the home’s interior spaces are predominantly white with richly contrasting shades of black, browns, grays, and sparkling metals. The emotionally compelling balance is achieved with black-metal-and-glass windows and transoms, architecture in cabinetry, timeless quartzite, distinctive decorative tile, artisanal hardware, luminous light fixtures in various metals and cutting-edge configurations, luxurious furnishings, and inspiring art. Everything about this house feels special, intentional, and foundational for the prevalent sense of wellbeing felt throughout this home. For a family house such as this one, [creating. . . ] environments in which both the adults and their children thrive in beauty, form, function, and play, was critical to the overall success.

A Dream Kitchen

I am amazed by the impact a book can have in one’s life—particularly, the oversized coffee-table gems filled with gorgeous images that celebrate creativity and inspire dreams often held onto for years. My second book, specifically the cover image, was a defining source of inspiration for this client I’ve known for many years, and a reimagined space leading to this chapter in now, my third book.

After living in their home since it was built twenty years ago, this couple contacted me about the wife’s desire for a new kitchen—a Matthew Quinn kitchen to be exact. I was honored, and delighted to meet with the incredibly gracious couple, along with their two daughters (each live close by and are an integral part of their parents’ lives), to discuss their collective vision. The wife explained she was drawn to the unforgettable blue on the cover of my second book and the irresistible beauty of the kitchen. She also pointed out that her daughters, one of whom is a chef, also frequently utilize their kitchen to engage in culinary artistry.

This vibrant space, like artfully designed books, invites us in, much like an old friend, conveying emotions of warmth, comfort, and inspiring beauty. This project, and my treasured clients, are a true testament to the power of books and the realization of dreams come true.

Lasting Beauty

I love beautiful homes, those architectural gems I never quite forget. I first laid eyes on this stunning French-inspired house nearly twenty years ago when it was first built and debuted as the 2005 Atlanta Symphony Associates’ Decorators’ Show House & Gardens. As part of a notably talented team of industry creatives—each assigned a different room—we set out to design the kitchen and butler’s pantry to what would become the most published kitchen in America at that time. Introducing a deep, rich French-gray palette, paired with my favorite (still to this day) marble—Calacutta Viola with its teal blue, merlot, and gold veins—the celebrated space was artistically timeless. Now, almost two decades later, I was being asked to reimagine the rooms within the same dwelling for its new owner—a client with whom I have enjoyed collaborating for many years, and his charming wife.

Having worked with this client on three projects, I knew their predilection for modern interiors would juxtapose beautifully with this home’s traditional architecture and its exquisite stone detail. Aware of their excellent eye for design and fine art, I began our design-directional conversation with a source of inspiration: photos of another client’s home, which both the wife and husband were drawn to; they could immediately visualize similar elements, such as the restraint in clean-lines and sleekness of the cabinetry wood grain.

Written with Mysty McLelland | Published by Parrish Press | Main Photographer Robert Peterson, Rustic White Interiors | Main Stylist Elissa Benzie | Book Designer Colleen Cain | Project Director Rachel Martin

This article appears in our Fall 2024 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.