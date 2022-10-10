Atlanta Braves star Tom Glavine and his family loved their Alys Beach vacation home so much that they moved there full-time

Take a tour of the gorgeous, three-story 30A home

“We’d open the doors and create this indoor-outdoor space that was breathtaking, and it’s that view that was always my favorite spot to unwind,” says Tom Glavine. “It’s what inspired us to make this area our home.”

After a Fourth of July weekend in 2019, Tom and Chris Glavine were on their deck at Alys Beach, enjoying a last view of the Gulf before heading back to Atlanta, and he said, Why are we leaving here, exactly? The family of seven—now with some children grown but 12-year-old Kienan still in school—soon started pondering how to make life on 30A a year-round thing. In 2020, they switched to full-time coastal life.

The oceanside house is made of masonry and wood and, like other houses in Alys Beach, is fortified with additional measures to withstand inclement weather. Khoury Vogt Architects (which has been working in the neighborhood since its inception 18 years ago) ensured the look is cohesive but unique. Wooden shutters stand out but not too much, for instance. “It’s what makes Alys Beach distinctive—its elegant restraint,” says Marieanne Khoury-Vogt.

Wooden shutters can be pulled back for an ocean view—and breeze—in a sitting area in the primary bedroom. Daybed is from Lee Industries.

Their custom-built house was part of the draw, of course. Chris had patiently waited for a prime lot in Alys Beach to become available, and she knew from the start that she wanted the town architects, Marieanne Khoury-Vogt and Erik Vogt, to design their home. “I’m still in awe of the beauty of Alys,” says Chris. “To me, it’s Greece meets Morocco meets Bermuda. I’m still noticing some architectural details for the first time when we drive through.” The architects created a three-story design that maximized views of the ocean in a relatively small footprint and incorporated some trademark features: private courtyards, dramatic ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, and a stuccoed exterior that reflects the hues of the sun as it rises and sets. To break up the mostly white look of an AB house, they warmed it up with wood: African mahogany on the exterior and white oak inside.

The mostly white kitchen has brass accents and black bar stools for contrast.

The dining room needed to accommodate the big family, so the designer knew a custom banquette and table was the way to go. A trio of similar light fixtures on the main floor include this hexagonal-shaped one that looks more like a piece of art.

A narrow space in the kitchen can hold decorative kitchen items, thanks to this custom open shelving by Dana Lynch Designs.

A stairway shows off the masonry-and-wood architecture.

The family’s interior designer from Atlanta, Dana Lynch, was thrilled to step in and go to work with her favorite color palette of sophisticated neutrals. “Design-wise, Dana and I had a mutual ‘no shells’ policy,” jokes Chris, “Not that we don’t love shells, but we didn’t want an expected beachy decor. We both wanted earthy/organic meets a little rock ’n’ roll, and Dana delivered big-time.”

“I called Chris from High Point and said, ‘I’ve found some [carved] Indonesian poles that I want to put in the living room,’” Lynch says, “And she said yes, which shows the amount of trust we’ve built up over the years.” The poles in question add height and a rustic quality to the room.

In Alys Beach, interior outdoor spaces are often hidden for privacy. Here, dual fountains frame an entry to the bottom-floor pool.

The primary bedroom has a view of the ocean through wooden shutters, with its own private porch. Porch furniture is from Janus et Cie and Lee Industries.

The other side of the primary bedroom sitting area was designed for private places to relax for Chris and Tom.

A chandelier made from leather fringe is a standout in the primary bathroom, anchored by stone sinks and a tub from Australian-based Apaiser. Easy-to-move metal drink tables (“A must in every room these days,” says the designer) are from Dixon Rye.

Custom bunk beds designed by Khoury-Vogt have metal accents.

Lynch had this custom tribal-patterned headboard made from rugs—even covering an existing window to add height and drama.

Life along 30A suits Chris and her baseball-star husband just fine, with their involvement in local schools, deep-sea fishing, and two dogs to keep them busy. They’re already pondering ideas for a different sort of beach place that suits their next phase of life, but the Panhandle location won’t change much. “We’ve committed to making this paradise our full-time home,” she says.

This article appears in our Spring 2022 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

