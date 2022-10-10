Atlanta Braves star Tom Glavine and his family loved their Alys Beach vacation home so much that they moved there full-time

Photograph by Rustic White

After a Fourth of July weekend in 2019, Tom and Chris Glavine were on their deck at Alys Beach, enjoying a last view of the Gulf before heading back to Atlanta, and he said, Why are we leaving here, exactly? The family of seven—now with some children grown but 12-year-old Kienan still in school—soon started pondering how to make life on 30A a year-round thing. In 2020, they switched to full-time coastal life.

Their custom-built house was part of the draw, of course. Chris had patiently waited for a prime lot in Alys Beach to become available, and she knew from the start that she wanted the town architects, Marieanne Khoury-Vogt and Erik Vogt, to design their home. “I’m still in awe of the beauty of Alys,” says Chris. “To me, it’s Greece meets Morocco meets Bermuda. I’m still noticing some architectural details for the first time when we drive through.” The architects created a three-story design that maximized views of the ocean in a relatively small footprint and incorporated some trademark features: private courtyards, dramatic ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, and a stuccoed exterior that reflects the hues of the sun as it rises and sets. To break up the mostly white look of an AB house, they warmed it up with wood: African mahogany on the exterior and white oak inside.

The family’s interior designer from Atlanta, Dana Lynch, was thrilled to step in and go to work with her favorite color palette of sophisticated neutrals. “Design-wise, Dana and I had a mutual ‘no shells’ policy,” jokes Chris, “Not that we don’t love shells, but we didn’t want an expected beachy decor. We both wanted earthy/organic meets a little rock ’n’ roll, and Dana delivered big-time.”

Life along 30A suits Chris and her baseball-star husband just fine, with their involvement in local schools, deep-sea fishing, and two dogs to keep them busy. They’re already pondering ideas for a different sort of beach place that suits their next phase of life, but the Panhandle location won’t change much. “We’ve committed to making this paradise our full-time home,” she says.

This article appears in our Spring 2022 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.