Clever remodeling and swanky interior design unite in this glam Buckhead condo

Photograph by Jeff Herr

As a vascular surgeon, Dr. Olamide Alabi might get paged at 2 a.m. and then come home hours later exhausted, so her Buckhead condo needed to be a sanctuary that works as hard as she does: Guest quarters are separated from her bedroom so visitors are not disturbed, the efficient kitchen is ready for entertaining when she’s not on call—and, most importantly, the open floorplan and incredible views of the city keep her going strong. “I needed a space that I felt completely relaxed in but that also had a vibe and energy for someone my age,” Olamide says.

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

A good bit of remodeling was needed to reach her goals. “The condo was built in 2008 and had a lot of early 2000s finishes: beige walls, beige tile, beige carpet, red-toned wood floors and cabinets, and even Greek columns and an ornate crystal chandelier in the dining room,” says Kirstin Moehlig, senior architectural designer for Terracotta Design Build. The kitchen, for instance, was taken down to the studs, and a non-load-bearing wall was removed to allow views of the city.

The focal point is a double-sided limestone/plaster fireplace that divides the long living room into two distinct sides. The Terracotta team created one side to be a spot for cocktails, with its burlwood coffee table and green sofa to complement all the trees out the window, while the other side provides a place for Olamide to relax in front of the TV. “It’s incredible that in that one single space, Olamide can enjoy views as far as Stone Mountain, a warm fire on a cozy evening, and some serious Netflix binging,” says Ili Hidalgo-Nilsson, who is the owner and also an architect and designer at Terracotta.

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Photograph by Jeff Herr

Other areas of the condo continue the glamorous theme. The primary bath vanity shines in an unexpected lilac next to an abstract mural in soft pinks and purple. Velvet furnishings in almost every room join textured wood as part of the sensual vibe. Form and function come together everywhere, says Ili. “Olamide is brilliant, hardworking, forward-thinking, very social, and totally feminine,” she says. “We think we nailed it that this condo is all those things, too.”

RESOURCES | Interior design and construction: Terracotta Design Build, terracottadesignbuild.com; Living room Green Sofa: William Sonoma Home, williamsonomahome.com. Rug: Four Hands, fourhands.com. Chairs: Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com. Coffee table: Anthropologie, anthropologie.com. Fireplace paint treatment: This Faux House, thisfauxhouse.com. Pink sectional: West Elm, westelm.com. Chaise and nesting tables: MGBW Home, mgbwhome.com. Wall art: MQuan Studios, mquan.com. Kitchen Appliances: Thermador, thermador.com. Cabinetry: Timberland Cabinets, timberlandcabinets.com. Countertops: Cambria, cambriausa.com. Lights: Visual Comfort, visualcomfort.com. Barstools: Rove Concepts, roveconcepts.com. Dining room Marble tabletop: Pietra, pietraluxury.com. Chairs: Four Hands. Bar wallpaper: Phillip Jeffries, phillipjeffries.com. Primary bedroom Additional interior design: Eneia White Interiors, eneiawhite.com Primary bath Wallpaper: Area Environments, areaenvironments.com. Cabinetry: Timberland Cabinets. Chandelier: West Elm. Sconces: Wayfair, wayfair.com. Tub: Signature Hardware, signaturehardware.com. Hardware: CB2, cb2.com.

This article appears in our Fall 2022 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.