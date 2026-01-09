Dixon Rye relocates to Buckhead

Photograph courtesy of Studio Dixon Rye

Dixon Rye, a popular Atlanta retail store offering a curated selection of furnishings, lighting, textiles, and more, has relocated from the city’s Westside design district to a new Buckhead location at 2300 Peachtree Road. At the same time, Bradley Odom Interiors moved to the new location and has been rebranded as Studio Dixon Rye.

Photograph courtesy of Studio Dixon Rye

The move places both entities at the heart of Atlanta’s design trade corridor and luxury design community. Dixon Rye, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, is a nationally recognized retail destination for design professionals and enthusiasts. Studio Dixon Rye, founded by partners Bradley Hüsemann Odom and Peter Hüsemann Odom, offers full-service interior design informed by the principals’ dual perspectives—Bradley’s Mississippi craftsmanship roots and Peter’s European architectural sensibility—as well as their frequent sourcing trips to Europe, Africa, and beyond.

Photograph courtesy of Studio Dixon Rye

According to Bradley, the move to Buckhead marks an evolution, both for the store and the design firm. “Our new space, divided into a series of rooms, mirrors the way people live, allowing our upholstery collection and case goods to be experienced in a more relatable way,” he says. “It’s a more personal expression of the shop and the studio.”

Photograph courtesy of Studio Dixon Rye

Peter agrees. “The new location reflects the way our clients design and inhabit their own homes,” he says. “The rooms create an intimacy that lets every piece breathe, making the collection feel more approachable. The shop and the studio are now seamlessly integrated, and it’s the clearest expression of who we are today.”

Photograph by Mali Azima