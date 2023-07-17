House Envy: This new four-story home in Ansley Park is the epitome of sophisticated city living

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s

If you’re a fan of contemporary architecture but also have a soft spot for traditional neighborhoods, this house may be for you. That is, if you have $2.9 million.

Its contemporary appeal is easy to spot: This rectangular, four-story abode has the floor-to-ceiling iron windows and sleek kitchen that you’d expect in a luxury townhouse—and, with windows all around, there’s lots of natural light. The traditional aspect of 14 The Prado (cool address!) starts with the neighborhood itself. Ansley Park is a tree-lined, historic community with 100-year-old homes and plenty of scenic, winding vistas. This house also has four sides of brick for traditional warmth. For entertaining, there’s a courtyard with a fireplace, pool, spa, and one sexy detail: the lower-level bar has a window that views the pool underground.

“It’s impossible to find anything else like this in the city,” says developer John Mears. “It’s a very efficient layout for a four-bedroom house under 4,000 square feet. This house has all the features and amenities of a larger home but with minimal yard and no wasted interior space.” He describes the house as an urban courtyard home with a transitional style of architecture.

The five-bedroom house has other desirable features: a floating staircase and wide-plank hardwood floors, plus a spacious kitchen with waterfall countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs, the owner’s suite includes his-and-her bathrooms and a large walk-in closet. An au pair suite has a kitchenette in addition to a bedroom and bath.

As a big bonus, the house comes with an urban oasis a couple blocks away, since the greenspaces of the Atlanta Botanical Garden and Piedmont Park are an easy walk. The High Museum of Art and other cultural institutions—as well as the restaurants of Colony Square and Midtown—are also nearby.

For more information, contact listing agent Sam Bayne at Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s.