IKEA’s Alpharetta outpost can help you plan your next room re-do

Swedish home furnishings company IKEA has opened a new outpost in Alpharetta that offers one-on-one consultation services for kitchen design, bath and closet solutions, and storage planning, as well as assistance with the nearly 10,000 products IKEA sells. The 4,000 square-foot showroom, called a Plan & Order Point, is smaller and more intimate than the company’s massive Midtown counterpart, yet it still features four full kitchens and five closet solutions on display, as well as a variety of faucets, drawer pulls, cabinet door styles, and other accessories. Consultants can design, quote, and order on site.

While products can’t be purchased in person at the showroom yet—save for the iconic IKEA shopping bags—there might be an option in the future to grab some of the more popular styles such as Billy bookcases, according to IKEA U.S. Market Manager Brandon Lomax. In addition to the planning section of the showroom, customers can also use the Alpharetta location as a free pick-up point for items ordered online.

Photograph courtesy of IKEA

The opening of the Alpharetta showroom is a strategic move to bring the brand to more people, particularly those consumers who live in north Atlanta, a number of whom want to explore IKEA’s products but don’t want to drive all the way to Midtown to see them in person. “IKEA’s motto is to create a better everyday life for the many,” Lomax says. “Our goal in Alpharetta is to help people get what they need outside of the Perimeter.”

Photograph courtesy of IKEA

The showroom is located at 7681 North Point Parkway. Appointments can be made online, with a select few walk-in appointments available each day.