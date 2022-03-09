Room Envy: This home office combines greenery, gold, and midcentury design

Photograph by Violet Marsh Interiors

When a client loves plants, midcentury design, and gold accents, lots of decorating possibilities ensue. Interior designer Tanya Lacourse layered a small home office in a Midtown high-rise with all of homeowner Jenna Jordan’s favorite things.

Plenty of palms

“Jenna is from California and smitten with palm trees, so when we saw this wallpaper, it was love at first sight,” says Lacourse, whose design firm is Violet Marsh. Cole & Son makes the vintage-looking wallcovering.

Clean lines

A modern wooden desk and swivel chair, both from CB2, are nice antidotes to the busy wallpaper, says the designer.

Full of foliage

Plant life big and small softens the space. An antique burl wood cabinet provides an ideal display surface near the window.

Storage solutions

A gold-trimmed armoire keeps papers and books close but out of sight for Jordan, an international-affairs professor at Georgia Tech.

Designer tip: Embrace natural light—but not too much. Frosted doors and a tall window keep the room bright, but a stylish Roman shade (fabric by ROMO) diffuses direct sunlight.

This article appears in our February 2022 issue.