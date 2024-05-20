The famed Marburger Farm Antique Show comes to Atlanta in July

Photograph courtesy of Marburger Farm Antique Show

Accustomed to monthly markets like Scott Antique and Lakewood 400, Atlantans also flock to Texas’s Round Top Antiques Show. Three times each year, dozens of vendors assemble over more than ten miles along Highway 237 between Houston and Austin. One of the largest antique shows in the world, Round Top is sometimes compared to Les Puces de Saint-Ouen in Paris. For regular fans, the true bucket-list item is a coveted ticket to the opening of the five-day Marburger Farm Antique Show. Organizers strike a giant triangle to signal the start, and collectors, designers, celebrities, and shoppers run-walk to the entrance, eager to get first dibs on goods from more than 300 vendors. Devotees include Kelly Wearstler, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Kathryn Ireland, Carson Kressley, and Joanna Gaines—not to mention visiting celebs like Gwen Stefani, Jenna Lyons, Brooklyn Decker, and Camila and Matthew McConaughey.

This year, from July 17-20, Marburger is showing Georgia some love by holding its first-ever show outside Texas at Atlanta’s Philip Shutze-designed Southern Exchange Ballrooms—the latest incarnation of the iconic space at 200 Peachtree that once housed the downtown Macy’s. The grand digs, with crystal chandeliers and Corinthian columns, are a far cry from the tents and vintage storefronts (yes, these include a Silver Dollar Saloon and Blacksmith Shop) that have hosted the Texas event for more than 25 years. The Atlanta show, which will be free and open to the public, will feature 60 dealers and 35,000 square feet of merchandise.

Photograph courtesy of Marburger Farm Antique Show

“We wanted to bring the Marburger experience to the Southeast, and Atlanta’s history and personality was a natural match for us,” said Jeremy Buonamici, Partner and COO of Brook Partners, owners and operators of Marburger, in a press release. “Our dealers create a remarkable shopping environment and present unique pieces sourced from all over the world. Shoppers will revel in the history and excitement that comes with merchandise they purchase at our show.”

Shoppers can expect Marburger’s signature high-low mix, which ranges from fine Continental antiques and oil paintings to midcentury collectibles, Americana, African and Asian imports, industrial artifacts, and more. Yes, there will be museum-quality pieces. But even the collectibles will be strictly high-quality kitsch. Think an eye-popping selection of vintage barware or rows of graceful French fauteuils. Also for the first time, Marburger will host a VIP Shopping Experience the evening before the show, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $200 and can be purchased here.