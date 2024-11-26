This “Atomic Ranch” got a colorful blast to the past

This Decatur house crosses midcentury modern design with retro bursts of color

The new turquoise front door has diamond windows as a geometric detail. “We also replaced the outdated tile in the entry with natural slate meticulously laid out by our designers,” says Micaela Quinton of Copper Sky Design & Remodel. “Having slate tile in the foyer is a common feature of MCM homes, so this design brought the home back to its roots.”
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Atomic Ranch homes of the ’50s and ’60s were “a cooler, more contemporary cousin” of the popular one-story style, according to House Beautiful. They were punctuated by sloped or flat roofs (the home featured here has both), glass clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings, and bursts of color.

For the Decatur couple who renovated this midcentury modern house, the style also taps into nostalgia. “We both grew up in ranch houses in Atlanta, and this one just spoke to us,” says the wife. “These midcentury houses offer openness and light to the outside, and the exposed ceilings/beams and the clerestory windows invite a sense of calmness.”

Furniture from Design Within Reach with MCM roots joins authentic lamps from the period. The homeowners bought the abstract painting from an auction selling props used in the Georgia-filmed Netflix show, Ozark.
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

This circa-1956 home needed both updating and restoration, the latter due to a 1990s remodeling. The couple called in Copper Sky Design & Remodel, known for their thoughtful treatment of period houses. The exterior, with its original brick and clerestory windows, was in great shape, says Micaela Quinton with Copper Sky.

But the garage doors needed to change from Colonial-inspired to a wood look more in keeping with the era’s organic style. “We also added a new front door, with its diamond windows and playful color, to be a fun feature,” says the designer.

A wood island and ceiling beams bring in the warmth associated with houses of this era. Dogs Fenway (left) and Logan add Boston flair.
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Custom cabinets with a mix of materials and colors are joined by a Wilsonart quartz countertop and backsplash tiles from Ciot.
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

The sunny breakfast room was original to the house, but is now brighter thanks to a windowed patio door and the trio of iconic Nelson bubble pendants.
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

The kitchen received a totally new retro look. Borrowing extra square footage from a bedroom, the now larger and more open kitchen has a ceiling with beams and tongue-and-groove planks that look as if they had always been there. Tile floors were replaced with oak hardwood to blend with the rest of the house, and the brick wall was repaired and cleaned.

A wood tambour island was selected to complement the ceiling and other wood accents, with its curved shape providing a nice contrast to angular areas elsewhere. And, of course, colorful pops and period lighting were a big part of the change.

Furnishings from Crate & Barrel and West Elm pick up midcentury style in a guest bedroom.
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Hexagon-shaped floor tiles from Tilebar in the primary bath continue a geometric motif throughout the house. Vanity hardware is from Rejuvenation.
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

A new roof and garage doors reinforce the MCM vibes on this 1950s house, distinguished by its linear windows and brick wall in front. Visitors are always wowed, says the wife, which makes all the time and effort worth it. “We’ve even had some people say it’s the coolest house they’ve ever seen,” she adds.
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

“The cabinetry on the perimeter walls is a funky asymmetrical design using both white and lime green slab doors and custom inserts for creative storage,” says Micaela. “Decorative Nelson pendants and an elongated pill-shaped backsplash tile also bring in the MCM flavor of the space.”

The homeowners already had some MCM furniture and have enjoyed acquiring other vintage items—a Tang pitcher and ’60s lamps, for instance—that fit the space-age era. “It’s been fun to go thrifting or to antique stores,” the wife says, “because you see something and it instantly takes you back to childhood.”

The homeowners both grew up in Atlanta ranch houses.
Photograph by Marc Mauldin

RESOURCES | Interior design & remodeling Copper Sky Design + Remodel, coppersky.net | Entryway Slate tile: Camara Slate. Great room Sofa, Eames chair, swivel chair, and side table: Design Within Reach, dwr.com. Rug: West Elm. | Kitchen Nelson “bubble” pendants: Lumens. Quartz countertop: Peppercorn White, Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces. Backsplash tile: Ciot. Appliances: Subzero, Wolf, and Cove. | Primary bath Tile: Tilebar. Countertops: Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces. | Guest bedroom Bed: West Elm.

This article appears in our Fall 2024 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

