This “Atomic Ranch” got a colorful blast to the past

Atomic Ranch homes of the ’50s and ’60s were “a cooler, more contemporary cousin” of the popular one-story style, according to House Beautiful. They were punctuated by sloped or flat roofs (the home featured here has both), glass clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings, and bursts of color.

For the Decatur couple who renovated this midcentury modern house, the style also taps into nostalgia. “We both grew up in ranch houses in Atlanta, and this one just spoke to us,” says the wife. “These midcentury houses offer openness and light to the outside, and the exposed ceilings/beams and the clerestory windows invite a sense of calmness.”

This circa-1956 home needed both updating and restoration, the latter due to a 1990s remodeling. The couple called in Copper Sky Design & Remodel, known for their thoughtful treatment of period houses. The exterior, with its original brick and clerestory windows, was in great shape, says Micaela Quinton with Copper Sky.

But the garage doors needed to change from Colonial-inspired to a wood look more in keeping with the era’s organic style. “We also added a new front door, with its diamond windows and playful color, to be a fun feature,” says the designer.

The kitchen received a totally new retro look. Borrowing extra square footage from a bedroom, the now larger and more open kitchen has a ceiling with beams and tongue-and-groove planks that look as if they had always been there. Tile floors were replaced with oak hardwood to blend with the rest of the house, and the brick wall was repaired and cleaned.

A wood tambour island was selected to complement the ceiling and other wood accents, with its curved shape providing a nice contrast to angular areas elsewhere. And, of course, colorful pops and period lighting were a big part of the change.

“The cabinetry on the perimeter walls is a funky asymmetrical design using both white and lime green slab doors and custom inserts for creative storage,” says Micaela. “Decorative Nelson pendants and an elongated pill-shaped backsplash tile also bring in the MCM flavor of the space.”

The homeowners already had some MCM furniture and have enjoyed acquiring other vintage items—a Tang pitcher and ’60s lamps, for instance—that fit the space-age era. “It’s been fun to go thrifting or to antique stores,” the wife says, “because you see something and it instantly takes you back to childhood.”

RESOURCES | Interior design & remodeling Copper Sky Design + Remodel, coppersky.net | Entryway Slate tile: Camara Slate. Great room Sofa, Eames chair, swivel chair, and side table: Design Within Reach, dwr.com. Rug: West Elm. | Kitchen Nelson “bubble” pendants: Lumens. Quartz countertop: Peppercorn White, Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces. Backsplash tile: Ciot. Appliances: Subzero, Wolf, and Cove. | Primary bath Tile: Tilebar. Countertops: Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces. | Guest bedroom Bed: West Elm.

This article appears in our Fall 2024 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.