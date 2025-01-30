Photograph by Michael Stavaridis

ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

Lucy Aiken-Johnson

Founding Partner

ai3

As a founding partner of ai3 in 2004, Lucy Aiken-Johnson has helped lead the firm to more than 50 awards for architecture, interior design, and product development. The firm has designed more than 50 restaurants and clubs around Atlanta. Aiken-Johnson also helped establish the Day One Workshop, a vision session developed to listen deeply to clients’ stories and imagine the possibilities. A practicing interior designer since 1994, she is known for her ability to discover stories deeply informed by the client’s vision and articulate design solutions by telling the meaningful stories behind them.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HOMETOWN Tucker, Georgia

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK My AP art teacher recommended the Studio Op Design Program in Auburn’s school of architecture. I’m fortunate my passion for storytelling has aligned to make this a lifelong career.

FIRST JOB Chick-fil-A, North DeKalb Mall

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Being the youngest and only woman in the room

Jordache K. Avery

Principal and Owner

Xmetrical

Jordache Avery is the founder and sole principal of the architecture firm XMETRICAL, which specializes in high-design residential and urban infill commercial development. His modern homes have been featured on multiple tours, and his work has garnered multiple design awards. Additionally, in response to Atlanta’s housing crisis, Avery has worked with companies and agencies within Atlanta to help provide affordable housing solutions. A member of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) and the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Avery serves as the state representative for the AIA’s Small Firm Exchange.

EDUCATION Florida A&M University

HOMETOWN Jacksonville, Florida

FIRST JOB Youth mentor at a summer camp

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK I’ve loved buildings and cities since I was a kid. My father was a city planner and brought home plans of things to come.

FAVORITE SPECIAL OCCASION RESTAURANT Kevin Rathbun Steak

John Bencich

Founding Principal

Square Feet Studio

John Bencich is the founding principal of Square Feet Studio and an architect and interior designer with over 30 years of experience creating the spaces that make our neighborhoods great. Additionally, Bencich has been an adjunct faculty member at Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State University. Active in the community, Bencich has mentored high school students and performed years of volunteer work with the American Institute of Architects (AIA), serving as Atlanta chapter president in 2012. The Virginia native’s work has been recognized by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission, the Urban Land Institute, the International Interior Design Association, and the AIA. In 2024, Square Feet Studio received an AIA Georgia Design Award for designing the Ramblin’ Reck Garage, a display pavilion and first permanent home of “The Reck,” a 1930 Ford Model A sport coupe that has served as Georgia Tech’s mascot since 1961.

EDUCATION Georgia Tech

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Do what you say you are going to do, do the work well every time, and clients will come.

HOBBIES Flatwater kayaking, backpacking, hiking

BUCKET LIST Hiking along the Via Dinarica in Croatia

Vivian Bencich

Founding Principal

Square Feet Studio

Vivian Bencich and her husband, John, founded Square Feet Studio in 2001 with the desire to seamlessly combine interior design and architecture in one distinctive practice. A registered interior designer with a background in architecture, Bencich strives in her work to honor the relationship between interior design and the larger context of a building’s history and urban environment. A skilled listmaker and confirmed Luddite, the North Carolina native enjoys guiding clients through the design process with determination, passion, and humor.

EDUCATION Vanderbilt University, Georgia Tech (MArch)

HIDDEN TALENT I’m pretty good at ping-pong.

HOBBY Yoga

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Nantucket or Paris

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Kimball House

G. Niles Bolton

Chairman

Niles Bolton Associates

G. Niles Bolton is chairman of Niles Bolton Associates, a professional design firm founded in 1975. Headquartered in Atlanta, with an additional office in Washington, D.C., NBA has completed projects in 49 states and 16 countries. Bolton, who served in Vietnam with the Army Corps of Engineers, spent 10 years on the Georgia Board of Architects & Interior Designers. Highly involved with local community organizations and various national professional associations, Bolton is past chair of the Buckhead Coalition, an emeritus trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation, and was a member of the Georgia Tech College of Design Advisory Board for many years.

EDUCATION Georgia Tech

HOBBIES Photography, travel, hunting, fishing

NONPROFIT Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

David Dymecki

Principal and Managing Director, Atlanta Office

Perkins and Will

As managing director of Perkins and Will’s Atlanta office, David Dymecki leads a staff of 150 working across numerous practice areas and disciplines: architects, landscape architects, urban designers, interior designers, and branded-environments specialists. Dymecki’s experience spans more than three decades, with a specific focus on the programming, planning, and design of athletic and recreation projects. The Philadelphia native has lectured, written, and presented on a variety of topics, from athletic and recreation master planning to design guidelines and trends to facilities renovation.

EDUCATION Washington University, Princeton University (MArch)

FIRST JOB Following graduation, spent five years working for Michael Graves Architecture & Design

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Great place to exercise, relax, and spend time with my wife.

BUCKET LIST Learn how to fly-fish and enjoy the outdoors in the South

Smith Hanes

Owner

Smith Hanes Studio

Smith Hanes is the owner of his eponymous studio, a studio of interior designers, architects, and industrial designers. Hanes founded his studio in 2004, and since then, his work has been featured in restaurants, hotels, retail, and personal residences nationwide. He is an expert at adaptive re-use and smart architectural details, and his design aesthetic is known for elegantly proportioned rooms, dramatic spaces, and beautiful lighting. Additionally, his studio commissions local artisans and artists to build and finish his spaces. In 2020, when one of his longtime employees moved to New York, he opened the second Smith Hanes Studio location.

EDUCATION University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

HOMETOWN Thomasville, North Carolina

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Any Soho House location

FAVORITE SPECIAL OCCASION RESTAURANT Lyla Lila

INSPIRING PERSON Ben Pundole, who is working to end single-use plastics for the

hospitality business worldwide

Eric Kronberg

Head Zoning Whisperer

Kronberg Urbanists +Architects

Eric Kronberg is a zoning whisperer, specializing in demystifying zoning ordinances to find ways to make great projects possible and helping others navigate through the zoning swamp. Using his skills for the force of good as a principal at Kronberg Urbanists + Architects, Kronberg leads the firm’s pre-development efforts by combining skills in planning, development, architecture, and zoning. This combination enables Kronberg to chart the course of best possibilities for each site’s redevelopment. In 2024, the firm won a Merit Award for Finley Street Cottages at the CNU (Congress for the New Urbanism) Charter Awards.

EDUCATION Tulane School of Architecture

HOMETOWN Findlay, Ohio

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Iceland

FAVORITE EVERYDAY RESTAURANT El Tesoro

NONPROFITS Propel ATL, MicroLife Institute

Robert J. Maricich

Executive Chairman of the Board

ANDMORE

Robert Maricich was chairman and CEO of ANDMORE from 2011 to 2024 when he transitioned to executive chairman of the board. Maricich was instrumental in envisioning and developing the strategy for the creation of ANDMORE, formerly International Market Centers, leading the company through 13 years of growth and evolution. As CEO of World Market Center Las Vegas, Maricich helped raise over $1 billion to purchase a spate of showroom properties in High Point, North Carolina, merging them into a single entity that’s the world’s largest operator of showroom space for the furnishing, home decor, rug, and gift industries. In 2018 IMC acquired AmericasMart Atlanta, creating the world’s largest permanent marketplace in these industries.

EDUCATION Montana State University

FIRST JOB I drove an ice cream truck—one of those that went through the neighborhoods—ringing a bell and selling ice cream.

FEW PEOPLE KNOW I grew up in Montana and am a lifelong fly fisherman.

INSPIRING PERSON Teddy Roosevelt

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENT American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame (2021)

Bobby McAlpine

Architect, Founder, and President

McAlpine

Envisioning home as a timeless, graceful, and emotionally evocative place, Bobby McAlpine designed his first house at the age of five and hasn’t stopped since. He founded his firm in 1983 and has designed homes for clients around the world. Today, with offices in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and New York, the McAlpine firm comprises an eclectic family of architects and interior designers. Bobby McAlpine has authored four books, including McAlpine: Romantic Modernism, which was released in 2023.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HOBBIES Raiding Europe for antiques and artifacts

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Lake Martin, Alabama

BUCKET LIST Bali

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Colin Firth

Matthew Quinn

CEO

Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio

Matthew Quinn is the CEO of Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio and founder of the Matthew Quinn Collection boutique showroom. He and his firm have worked with renowned designers and architects throughout the world. Finding inspiration through his frequent travels, Quinn narrates each design, working with designers, architects, homeowners, and craftsmen. His current product lines are designed with Art for Everyday, AKDO, Francois & Co., La Cornue, Julien: Home Refinements, MTI Baths, Sun Valley Bronze, the Rubinet Faucet Company, and Hafele America. In 2020 Quinn opened the second location of Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio in the Nashville Design Collective in Tennessee. He has published Quintessential Kitchens by Matthew Quinn: Volume One and Quintessential Kitchens and Spaces by Matthew Quinn: Volume Two, and his third book Quintessential Kitchens and Collaborations by Matthew Quinn: Volume Three was released in 2024.

EDUCATION University of Florida, Art Institute of America

FIRST JOB Dishwasher

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE The recession

NONPROFIT Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Kyle Reis

President and CEO

Cooper Carry

Kyle Reis joined Cooper Carry in 2006 and was made principal in 2019. He led Cooper Carry’s Urban Design and Planning Studio until 2021, when he was elected as the firm’s president and CEO. His architecture background and over 15 years of planning experience have led to his passion for quality urban design, community building, and his holistic perspective of the industry. Reis is responsible for guiding Cooper Carry’s strategic vision and for the overall success of the company. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the Association of Certified Planners, the Georgia Planning Association, and several others. He was a member of the ULI Center for Leadership class of 2016, previously chaired the ULI Mentor Program, and currently serves on the national ULI Travel Experience and Trends Council.

EDUCATION University of Notre Dame, Georgia State University (MBA)

FIRST JOB Delivered newspapers

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Italy

WHO WOULD PLAY YOU IN A BIOPIC Jay Leno

Janet Simpson

President

tvsdesign

As the third president to serve tvsdesign in its 54 years, Janet Simpson is implementing new programs to empower more voices and encourage new ideas around servant-leadership, young leaders, and the company’s culture and values. In more than two decades as a workplace interior designer, Simpson spearheaded three “career-building” projects: the 400,000-square-foot renovation and consolidation of Fiserv’s headquarters in Alpharetta, the new headquarters for Mattress Firm in Houston, and the first Cox headquarters building at the Perimeter in Atlanta. Current projects include The Mitchell, a residential tower in Centennial Yards, a $5 billion mixed-use development in downtown Atlanta. Additionally, in 2023, the International WELL Building Institute and the U.S. Green Building Council announced tvsdesign as the first organization to achieve both WELL and LEED certification at the platinum level for its new office.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HOMETOWN Montgomery, Alabama

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK It was either architecture or law, and I decided I’d be happiest creating environments that make people feel good.

Kevin Songer

Principal, Co-Managing Director

Gensler Atlanta

Kevin Songer leads Gensler Atlanta’s office operations, business development, client relationships, and the architectural practice. He provides thought leadership, assures client satisfaction, and ensures that all projects support the client’s vision. Songer has been with Gensler for over 20 years, first serving as a project leader in the Las Vegas and Atlanta offices before taking over Atlanta’s Lifestyle studio. Formerly the southeast region’s retail practice area leader, he has been invaluable in the growth of Gensler’s retail business and continues to work with a variety of clients, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, On Inc, INDITEX’s Zara, and Chick-fil-A. Additionally, Songer continues to drive the growth of Gensler Atlanta’s architectural practice delivering on high impact projects such as Signia by Hilton and the Centennial Yards entertainment district. Active in the community, he supports the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta and City of Refuge.

EDUCATION Auburn University

NOTEABLE ACHIEVEMENTS National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, registered architect in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi; LEED Accredited Professional, Auburn University’s School of Architecture Advisory Board

Tory Winn

Principal, Co-Managing Director

Gensler Atlanta

Tory Winn, NCIDQ, IIDA, leads talent development, client relationships, office operations, and business development. With more than 35 years of experience, Winn brings her vast background and industry knowledge to all phases of design and has overseen projects and teams designing for a wide array of clients including The Coca-Cola Company and Humana. A native Atlantan, she began her career in Gensler’s Washington D.C. office and returned to her hometown to lead the project team for NationsBank Headquarters, now Bank of America Plaza. As the first employee of the Atlanta office, Winn was instrumental in the office’s early growth. After spending several years running her own firm, she returned to Gensler Atlanta and became managing director in 2019. A member of Leadership Atlanta’s class of 2024, Winn is active in ULI, IIDA Georgia, and CoreNet and serves on the board of Florida State University’s Department of Interior Architecture and Design.

EDUCATION Florida State University

WHAT I’D TELL MY 18-YEAR-OLD SELF Your career journey will look more like a rock-climbing wall than a flight of stairs. Be flexible and be willing to take risks.

COMMERCIAL CONTRACTORS

Kali Bonnell

Business Unit Leader, Atlanta

DPR Construction

Kali Bonnell joined DPR Construction in 2009, supporting operations and management roles across the Southeast. Bonnell was named operations leader for DPR’s Southeast Region in 2019 before being named Atlanta Business Unit Leader in 2023. Bonnell’s extensive background in DPR’s core markets of Healthcare, Higher Education, and Life Sciences led her to be a natural fit for leading the Atlanta business. Bonnell is responsible for leading business operations, development, innovation, and sales in Atlanta with a focus in the Advanced Tech, Commercial, Healthcare, Higher Education, and Life Sciences Markets.

EDUCATION Auburn University

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS First female business unit leader for Georgia, youngest regional operations leader for DPR Construction

FEW PEOPLE KNOW I love to be on the water and received my ASA sailing certification on Monohulls and Catamarans.

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Finding integration between motherhood and career and having the courage to know when I need to ask for help in both avenues.

Chris Bontrager

Southeast Operations Leader

DPR Construction

Chris Bontrager joined DPR Construction in 2000 and has held roles of increasing responsibility from project manager to project executive, leading to his appointment as DPR’s Atlanta business unit leader in 2016. He was the Atlanta business unit leader until 2023. Chris Bontrager’s responsibility is Southeast operations and National Cousins account management. With nearly three decades of construction experience, Bontrager’s leadership expands across the company’s core markets including construction in higher education, commercial office, advanced technology, healthcare, and life sciences. DPR’s portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HOMETOWN Gadsden, Alabama

FIRST JOB Working for my family’s residential construction business

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Your priorities in life are balls that you juggle every day. Some of the balls are made of glass, some are made of rubber. You must decide which of your priorities are glass and which are rubber. You drop a glass ball, it’s gone forever. Drop a rubber ball and it will bounce back.

Doug Davidson

Chairman

New South Construction

Atlanta native Doug Davidson is chairman and CEO of New South Construction, which he founded in 1990 and has grown into one of Georgia’s most respected construction firms. Davidson was Associated General Contractors president in 2008 and Construction Education Foundation president in 2001. New South’s recent projects include Atlantic Yards, a two-building office complex overlooking I-75/I-85 at Atlantic Station; Emory University’s new Rollins School of Public Health, Building III; Pace Academy’s Lower School addition; and Isakson Living’s luxury 55-and-over community at Peachtree Hills Place.

EDUCATION Auburn University

FIRST JOB Pike Nurseries

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

HOBBIES Golf, boating, and skiing

FAVORITE BOOK The Bible

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Truist Park

Albert G. Edwards

Founder and CEO

Corporate Environmental Risk Management

Albert G. Edwards is the founder and CEO of Corporate Environmental Risk Management, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned and operated engineering and program management firms that he launched with his childhood friend, the late Marcus L. Reese, in 1995. Edwards’s responsibilities at CERM include chairing the firm’s advisory board and executive committee, and providing vision and strategic direction to its business management, project delivery, and client management functions. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Edwards has helped organizations throughout the country manage environmental, engineering, infrastructure, and capital projects. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a quartermaster officer and is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

EDUCATION Mississippi Valley State University, Southern Polytechnic State University (MBA)

Michael Hatcher

President and CEO

Sovereign Construction & Development

Michael Hatcher is the president and CEO of Sovereign Construction & Development, which specializes in commercial interior renovations and construction management. Hatcher, who founded the firm in 2007, brings a wealth of experience related to integrated project delivery and collaborative construction practices, and believes construction should be a vehicle for innovation and a platform for inspiration.

EDUCATION Morehouse College, Georgia Tech (MS, PhD)

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK Construction is the most creative profession in the world, and I always wanted my talents expressed on the canvas of the built environment.

WHAT I’D TELL A RECENT GRADUATE If you have an entrepreneurial idea, do it. Do not hesitate, and have no doubt.

FIRST JOB Shoveling snow in New Jersey

HIDDEN TALENT I am a grill master.

Dan Kaufman

East Region President

JE Dunn Construction

Dan Kaufman began his career at JE Dunn (formerly R.J. Griffin) in 1997 as a project engineer, working his way up to division manager by 2007. Under his leadership, the Atlanta South Division of R.J. Griffin completed over $523 million worth of construction projects and planted seeds in markets that helped bolster the company through the global economic downturn. In 2010, Kaufman was promoted to president of JE Dunn’s East Region, comprising offices in Atlanta, Savannah, Tampa, Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, and Nashville.

EDUCATION University of Florida (MA)

FAVORITE TV SHOW CBS News Sunday Morning

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION A little island in Belize: Cayo Espanto

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Mujō date night

BUCKET LIST Complete a challenging endurance event every year

Meredith Leapley

Founder and CEO

Leapley Construction

In 1999, at age 26, Meredith Leapley came to Atlanta from Washington, D.C., and founded a commercial contracting firm in a city where she had few professional connections. Now one of Atlanta’s top interior general contractors, Leapley Construction reaches over $205 million in annual revenues and serves clients including Coca-Cola, Kaiser Permanente, and Norfolk Southern. In 2016, Investopedia named the firm one of its Top Five Women-Owned Businesses in Atlanta, and Meredith Leapley was recognized as a YWCA Woman of Achievement.

EDUCATION University of Maryland

HOMETOWN Silver Spring, Maryland

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Believe! I could not have built Leapley without believing in the vision.

BUCKET LIST To share my story and bring more connections, ideas, and inspiration to others

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC A 40-something Diane Keaton

C. David Moody Jr.

President

C.D. Moody Construction

C. David Moody Jr. founded C.D. Moody Construction in 1988. Now one of the U.S.’s largest African American-owned construction companies, Moody’s firm has appeared every year for more than two decades on Black Enterprise magazine’s list of the nation’s top 100 Black-owned industrial/services companies. The firm has undertaken more than 200 commercial projects valued at over $2 billion, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center, and the Maynard Jackson International Terminal.

EDUCATION Morehouse College, Howard University

INSPIRING PERSON My grandfather James Moody Sr., who came to America at 17 in 1901 from British Honduras. He knew no one here. I admire his courage and thirst for education.

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Overcoming the trauma of childhood sexual abuse

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Stone Mountain Park

NONPROFITS Boy Scouts, CHRIS 180, Morehouse College, Georgia Center for Child Advocacy

Brent Reid

CEO

Winter Companies

Brent Reid is the CEO of Winter Companies—the parent of Winter Construction, which does commercial building, and Winter Environmental, which works on abatement, sustainability, and decontamination projects. Reid joined in 1984 as a project engineer and has worked in a variety of capacities, opening an office in Denver and helping create Winter Environmental. He took over as head of Winter in 2001; in 2009, Reid and the other members of the senior management team purchased the former owner’s full interest, and Reid has continued as CEO since. Additionally, Reid is a partner and executive committee member in the newly formed land investment, development, and marketing firm Artisan Land Companies.

EDUCATION Georgia Tech, University of Chicago (MBA)

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Leadership Atlanta class of 1998, emeritus board member of Georgia Tech School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, past chair of the Council for Quality Growth, treasurer of the Midtown Alliance

Chondra Webster Myers

President

WEBMyers Construction

Chondra Webster Myers is president of WEBMyers Construction, the largest woman/minority–owned interior general contractor in Georgia, specializing in commercial interiors. Since founding the business in 2016, Myers has grown it into an enterprise that generates more than $10 million annually, with clients including Grady Health System, Kaiser Permanente, and Walgreens. A native of Inglewood, California, Myers has more than 25 years of industry experience, and previously held leadership positions at H.J. Russell & Co. and Leapley Construction.

EDUCATION California State University, Los Angeles

LESSON LEARNED Protect your children at all times.

HOBBIES Traveling, bowling, tennis

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Spain

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT My bed

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Sanaa Lathan or Tiffany Haddish

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERS

David Birnbrey

Chairman and Co-CEO

The Shopping Center Group

David Birnbrey is chairman and co-CEO of TSCG, an Atlanta-based retail real estate service provider with 20 offices throughout the U.S. He is responsible for strategic planning, geographic growth, and the overall direction of the tenant representation team. Birnbrey began his career in 1980 as a general commercial real estate broker specializing in industrial real estate, joining TSCG in 1984. A member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Commercial and Retail Development Council of Urban Land Institute, he’s a frequent speaker at industry events and nonprofit institutions. Appointed by Governor Brian Kemp, Birnbrey is a member of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

HOMETOWN Atlanta

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Father of three. Grandfather of nine. Happy marriage to wife, Karen, for 42 years.

Monetha Cobb

Chief Marketing Officer

Franklin Street

Monetha Cobb, who joined Franklin Street in 2010 as a founding member of its Atlanta office, is the company’s first-ever chief marketing officer. In this role, she is responsible for shaping and implementing Franklin Street’s national marketing strategy to support growth initiatives throughout all business lines. Prior to this position, Cobb served as the regional managing director of Franklin Street’s Atlanta office. The Manchester, Georgia, native continues to serve as a member of Franklin Street’s board of directors, which guides the company’s overall direction and growth strategy. Prior to joining Franklin Street, Cobb launched her real estate career at The Shopping Center Group, ending her tenure there as partner. Today, she banks nearly 25 years in the commercial real estate industry with career transactions totaling over $350 million.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

John Ferguson

President, Advisory Services, Atlanta

CBRE

As leader for Advisory Services in Atlanta, John Ferguson oversees operations of CBRE’s Atlanta office and drives its growth strategy for all Advisory Service lines of business, including advisory and transaction services, investment sales, debt and structured finance, property management, valuation and advisory services, and project management. His team includes more than 640 professionals in the city of Atlanta. In 2023, CBRE’s Atlanta office closed 1,903 deals, generating $28.9 billion in sales and leasing transaction volume under Ferguson’s leadership. Along with stellar performance metrics, CBRE has also maintained leading market share in Atlanta for both leasing and investment sales. He has been awarded CBRE’s President’s Award three times.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

HOMETOWN Athens, Georgia

Nathan B. Knowles

Executive Managing Director, Principal, and Market Leader, Atlanta Office

Colliers International

In June 2022, Nathan Knowles was appointed executive managing director, principal, and market leader for Atlanta, leading 17 different business lines for this full-service commercial real estate advisory firm. He is responsible for driving the growth, strategy, operations, and financial performance of the region. Colliers Atlanta has more than 70 brokers, 280 employees, and 107 million square feet under management, generating more than $3.3 billion in annual transaction volume. Earlier in his career, Knowles held multiple leadership roles at Electrolux Major Appliances. He also has previous leadership experience at LG, Booz Allen Hamilton, and General Electric.

EDUCATION University of Arkansas, Wake Forest University, Emory University (MBA)

HOMETOWN Atlanta

FEW PEOPLE KNOW While in college, I was a member of multiple NCAA championship teams and an All-SEC and All-ACC selection.

Tim McCarthy

Broker Lead, Atlanta Market

JLL

Named market director for JLL’s Atlanta region in 2022, Tim McCarthy provides overall regional leadership focused on supporting existing client accounts, developing new business opportunities, and enterprise management across all service lines. With over 20 years of experience, McCarthy had served as Atlanta brokerage lead since early 2020, navigating the Atlanta brokerage business through the pandemic. Earlier, he was vice president of real estate and facilities at Equifax Inc. and was the senior asset manager for the Southeast region at AT&T.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Atlanta Commercial Board Top 10 Producers, Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors Phoenix Award

Pamela J. Smith

President and CEO

Smith Real Estate Services

Pamela J. Smith is the president and CEO of Smith Real Estate Services, a full-service commercial real estate and construction services firm with core competencies such as right-of-way land acquisition services, commercial brokerage, development management and consulting, agency construction management, and project management services. Smith established the real estate services business in 1984, adding Smith Construction Services in 1999 to address a public- and private-sector need for quality agency construction management services. As a commercial real estate broker, she has negotiated leases valued at over $20 million on behalf of the U.S. General Services Administration for federal agencies around the country. Additionally, Smith is a member of the Georgia State University Advisory Council for the Women’s Philanthropy Network, a donor network of women committed to the empowerment of women at Georgia State University. In 2021, Smith was named an Urban Land Institute Atlanta WLI Leader and one of Atlanta Business League’s 100 Women of Influence. In 2022, she was reappointed to the Fulton County Board of Assessors.

EDUCATION Rutgers University, New York University (MPA), Georgia State University (MS)

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Always have a plan B.

T. Dallas Smith

President and CEO

T. Dallas Smith & Company

T. Dallas Smith is CEO of T. Dallas Smith & Company, which since its 2007 founding has grown to be the largest African American–owned pure tenant representation firm in the country, having effectively negotiated projects nationwide exceeding $16 billion in value. Smith began his career in commercial real estate in 1982, working under Thomas W. Tift at Atlanta Air Center Realty; in 1989 he became the first African American broker at Cushman & Wakefield of Georgia. In 1995, he joined the African American–owned construction and management firm H.J. Russell & Company. The first African American president of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors in its 114-year-history, Smith was appointed chair of the Westside Future Fund’s board of directors in 2024. He also serves on boards for the University System of Georgia, the Metro Atlanta Chamber and the National Association of Realtors.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

FIRST JOB Dishwasher at Steak ’n Shake on Old National Highway in College Park

Chris Ahrenkiel

Executive Vice President

Selig Enterprises

As an executive vice president at Selig Enterprises, Chris Ahrenkiel leads the firm’s office division, with a focus on activating many of Selig’s land holdings with office developments. His recent efforts include the development of 1105 West Peachtree, which is anchored by Google’s Southeast headquarters and is one of Atlanta’s largest office buildings. Ahrenkiel also sits on the firm’s investment committee. A dedicated community leader, he serves on boards for Invest Atlanta, Leadership Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Buckhead Coalition, Central Atlanta Progress, and the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors.

EDUCATION University of Georgia, Georgia State University Robinson College of Business (MBA)

HOMETOWN Dortmund, Germany

FIRST JOB Selling encyclopedias door-to-door in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania

David Allman

Founder and Chairman

Regent Partners

David Allman is owner and chairman of Regent Partners, an Atlanta real estate investment and development company that has developed or acquired more than $2.5 billion in real estate assets—including the $500 million, 2.2 million-square-foot Concourse Complex and the Sovereign, a 50-story mixed-use project in Buckhead and the tallest building to be built in Atlanta in 30 years. An Atlanta native, Allman is active in numerous real estate, civic, and ministry initiatives, and has been in the commercial real estate business since 1980. In 2023, Allman received the ULI Atlanta Industry Impact Award, which is given to an individual in the field of real estate development who has made an outstanding contribution in their lifetime to the metropolitan Atlanta region.

EDUCATION Dartmouth College

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Founding chairman of the Buckhead Community Improvement District, past chairman of the Atlanta District Council of the Urban Land Institute, member of the board of councilors of the Carter Center

NONPROFIT Opportunity International Nicaragua

Steve Baile

Chief Development and Operating Officer

Selig Development

As chief development and operating officer, Steve Baile oversees Selig Development’s commercial, residential, and mixed-use development platform. With Selig since 2014, Baile is recognized as one of Atlanta’s leading developers, with a dossier accounting for more than seven million square feet of commercial, hospitality, residential, and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. Selig and Baile delivered the mixed-use 12th & Midtown initiative including the Loews Atlanta Hotel and 1105 West Peachtree, which features Google’s Southeast headquarters and the Epicurean Atlanta hotel. The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development, is beginning its second phase. Baile’s ventures represent more than $4 billion in the Atlanta region since 2000.

EDUCATION Auburn University

HIDDEN TALENT I love to tinker and fix things. My kids think I can fix anything (a little preemptive propaganda hasn’t hurt).

HOBBIES Golf, travel

FAVORITE MOVIE The Outlaw Josey Wales

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Younger Clint Eastwood

Ambrish Baisiwala

CEO and Chairman

Portman Holdings

As CEO, Ambrish Baisiwala is responsible for the management and profitability of Portman Holdings. Bringing over 27 years of global real estate experience to the job, he oversees operations including real estate development, investment, and capital raising in the U.S., China, India, and South Korea. In 2020, Portman Holdings added two business platforms: Portman Residential and Portman Industrial. Prior to joining Portman, Baisiwala was development director of Aldar Properties in Abu Dhabi, responsible for a portfolio in excess of $20 billion. Previously he was development manager for the Greater Union Organization, and has held senior positions with Coopers & Lybrand Consulting and the Tata Group.

EDUCATION University of Rajasthan, Melbourne Business School (MBA)

BOARD MEMBERSHIPS Metro Atlanta Chamber, Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, Midtown Alliance, Piedmont Park Conservancy, Atlanta Police Foundation, Central Atlanta Progress, Leadership Atlanta

Vivian Baxter Barnes

Chief Financial Officer and Operating Officer

Ackerman & Co.

Vivian Barnes joined Ackerman & Co. in 1996. She directs asset and property management services, financial services, and day-to-day operations, overseeing the financial administration of the company, its developments, and the properties it manages. Barnes began her career in commercial real estate and financial services more than 25 years ago. Prior to joining Ackerman, she managed financial services for commercial, retail, industrial, and construction projects with Carter and Cushman & Wakefield.

EDUCATION Georgia Southwestern State University

HOMETOWN Dawson, Georgia

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK I enjoy my diverse job responsibilities and the ever-changing dynamics of commercial real estate.

INSPIRING PERSON Charles Ackerman

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Surviving the loss of my 24-year-old son

Matt Bronfman

Principal and CEO

Jamestown

Matt Bronfman is a principal and the CEO of Jamestown. He joined the company in 1998 as general counsel, and in 2002 was named managing director and chief operating officer. Bronfman became CEO in 2012. He’s led the acquisition, redevelopment, and oversight of more than $20 billion of real estate, including Chelsea Market in New York and Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village in Atlanta. Bronfman is board president for the Jamestown Charitable Foundation, which supports nonprofits to help make cities more enjoyable places to live and work, and currently serves on the boards for the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

EDUCATION Tufts University, Northwestern University (JD)

INSPIRING PEOPLE Jamestown chairman Christoph Kahl and my father, Alan Bronfman

WHAT I’D TELL MY 18-YEAR-OLD SELF It’s better to be tired than bored.

Rahim Charania

Founder and Managing Partner

Woodvale

Rahim Charania is the founder and managing director of Woodvale, an alternative investment firm based in Atlanta with deep experience in special purpose real estate development, equity capitalization, and debt restructuring. Over a career that spans 20 years, Charania has formed and grown multiple organizations that have made significant impacts in their respective industries and in Georgia, including American Fueling Systems—one of the largest alternative fueling companies in the United States—and the media campus Three Ring Studios in Newton County. Charania serves on the board of Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, as well as on the advisory council of GSU’s Center for International Business, Education, and Research. Also, in 2023, Charania received a GSU Robinson College of Business Alumni Award for his impact in business and the community.

EDUCATION Georgia State University (MBA)

HOMETOWN I was born in Pakistan but moved to the U.S. as a child, so I always consider my hometown to be Stone Mountain.

Colin Connolly

President and CEO

Cousins Properties

As president and CEO of Cousins Properties and a board member, Colin Connolly is responsible for the business’s new investments, dispositions, asset management, market leadership, development, and operations. He joined Cousins in 2011 as senior vice president, became senior vice president and chief investment officer in 2013, executive vice president and chief investment officer in 2015, executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2016, and president and CEO in 2019. Prior to joining Cousins, Connolly worked at Morgan Stanley as an executive director and, before that, vice president.

EDUCATION Washington and Lee University, University of Virginia Darden School of Business (MBA)

FAVORITE BOOK The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett

FAVORITE DESTINATION Any beach

WHAT I’D TELL MY 18-YEAR-OLD SELF Have a plan but write it in pencil not pen so you can make changes.

Photograph courtesy of Fuqua Development

Jeffrey S. Fuqua

Founder/Principal

Fuqua Development L.P.

Jeffrey S. Fuqua is the founder of Fuqua Development L.P., which has completed many notable projects including development of The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park, the Exchange @ Gwinnett, Decatur Crossing, Glenwood Place, Kennesaw Marketplace, Lindbergh Place, Peachtree Corners Market, Sugarloaf Marketplace, Madison Yards, Peachtree Corners Town Center, Edgewood Retail District, Lenox Marketplace, Perimeter Place, the Prado in Sandy Springs, Town Brookhaven, Park Place, and Lindbergh Plaza. Fuqua has developed more than 20 million square feet in over 100 projects valued at $15 billion dollars.

EDUCATION University of Denver (BSBA, MBA)

Jack N. Halpern

Chairman and CEO

Halpern Enterprises

Jack Halpern is chairman and CEO of Halpern Enterprises, where he has been employed since 1978. The family-owned business leases, manages, and develops shopping centers as long-term investments. An Atlanta native and a graduate of the Westminster Schools, Halpern has served as chairman of the board of the Epstein School, chairman of the board of trustees of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, and cochair of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, and is active in numerous other nonprofits. In 2024, Halpern received the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Halpern and his wife, Lynne, have three children and five grandchildren.

EDUCATION Harvard University, University of Georgia School of Law (JD)

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK After practicing law for three years, I received an offer from my father, Bernard Halpern, to become in-house counsel at our family’s company. Unfortunately, my father died two years later, and I had to assume greater responsibility. Real estate proved to be a great way for me to apply both my legal training and analytical skills, and with the help of talented colleagues, our family has been able to build upon the solid foundation that my father created.

Jim Irwin

President

New City

As president of New City, Jim Irwin directs the company’s real estate development and consulting operations as well as new business pursuits. Irwin’s project Forth, which opened in 2024, is located in the Historic Fourth Ward along the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail and combines a new hotel and social club. Over the course of his career, Irwin has been responsible for nearly $2 billion of new investment nationwide. Prior to founding New City in 2016, the Atlanta native was senior vice president at Jamestown, leading the development of Ponce City Market—one of the largest and most significant historic renovations then underway in the U.S.

EDUCATION Dartmouth College, Emory University Goizueta Business School (MBA)

FIRST JOB Worked in a bike shop

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Oregon

WHAT I’D TELL MY 18-YEAR-OLD SELF Take more art classes



Shaneel Lalani

CEO

Lalani Ventures

In 1990, Shaneel Lalani immigrated to the United States with his family from Mumbai when he was nine years old, settling into metro Atlanta. After high school graduation, Lalani took over his family’s gas station business. In 2012, he founded Lalani Ventures, buying, developing, and leasing gas stations, medical offices, and retail locations throughout Georgia. A few years later, he began leasing coin-operated amusement machines in gas stations, which benefited the Georgia Lottery. By age 31, the CEO had amassed over one million square feet of real estate in Georgia. In 2020, Lalani bought Underground Atlanta and is leading the overhaul of the 400,000-square-foot property. On the heels of the Underground Atlanta acquisition, Lalani bought 34 Peachtree, a 30-story building in downtown Atlanta, with plans to revive the office tower. Under Lalani’s leadership, Lalani Ventures has completed more than 150 transactions valued at approximately $750 million.

Robin C. Loudermilk Jr.

President and CEO

The Loudermilk Cos.

Robert C. “Robin” Loudermilk Jr. is president and CEO of the Loudermilk Cos., an asset-based real estate development, investment, and management company. Prior to founding LCO, he served as president, CEO, and director of the retailer Aaron’s, and before that worked for Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Services and Stratton Construction. An Atlanta native, Loudermilk is a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta. Currently chairman of the Atlanta Police Foundation, he also founded the Buckhead Alliance, a public safety organization.

EDUCATION University of Alabama

BOARD MEMBERSHIPS Genuine Parts Co., Shepherd Center, Buckhead Community Improvement District, Midtown Alliance

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK To follow my passion for changing real estate in Atlanta

HOBBIES Hunting, fishing

Brian McGowan

President

Centennial Yards

Brian McGowan is the president of Centennial Yards—building the most exciting sports, entertainment and business district in the country—in the heart of Atlanta. McGowan has over 20 years of economic development experience working at all levels of government. He was appointed by President Obama as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce, and also served as Economic Solutions Team lead in the National Incident Command activated by the president to respond to the BP oil spill. Prior to that, he was appointed by Governor Schwarzenegger to serve as Deputy Secretary of Commerce for the State of California. In Atlanta, he served as CEO of Invest Atlanta and CEO of the Atlanta Beltline. McGowan was also the executive vice president/COO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and principal with the global law firm Dentons.

HOBBIES Mountain biking and fitness

Egbert L.J. Perry

Chairman

Integral

Egbert L.J. Perry, a native of Antigua and Barbuda, is chairman of Integral, which he cofounded with a mission to “create value in cities and (re)build the fabric of communities.” A community development, commercial real estate, and construction professional since 1979, Perry spent the 1980s and early ’90s helping grow an Atlanta real estate and construction company into the nation’s third-largest African American–owned business. Since its founding in 1993, Integral has become respected for its expertise in affordable, workforce, luxury, and mixed-income housing, often as components of master-planned, mixed-use, and transit-oriented developments. In 2024, Integral was selected by Wellstar Health System to lead the redevelopment of the former Atlanta Medical Center campus.

EDUCATION University of Pennsylvania (MS), Wharton School (MBA)

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS In 1990, Perry was the 11th graduate in the University of Pennsylvania’s history to be named to the Gallery of Distinguished Engineering Alumni.

Tim Perry

Managing Partner

North American Properties

Named managing partner of the Atlanta office in 2020, Tim Perry is responsible for advancing the company’s strategy to acquire, reposition, and redevelop under-appreciated, mixed-use communities. Perry has driven North American Properties’ acquisition strategy for over a decade first serving as North American Properties’ vice president of acquisitions in 2009, director of investments in 2012, and chief investment officer in 2015. He previously led the acquisition, due diligence, capitalization, and disposition teams for landmark communities Atlantic Station and Colony Square. Under Perry’s leadership, the commercial footprint of NAP Atlanta office has tripled, with a portfolio now spanning 5.3 million square feet at a value exceeding $2.5 billion. In 2024, Jamestown announced it will acquire NAP’s Atlanta office, and Perry will join Jamestown’s executive team as managing director and co-chief investment officer. At press time, closing was expected by the fourth quarter of 2024. Also, in 2024, the Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized Perry as a Most Admired CEO.

Michael Phillips

Principal, Chairman, and President

Jamestown

As principal, chairman, and the president of Jamestown, Michael Phillips is a driving force behind celebrated adaptive-reuse developments including Chelsea Market in New York, Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, and Ponce City Market and Westside Provisions District in Atlanta. He’s nationally recognized for his creative leadership and his ability to build distinctive urban communities. The Atlanta native is the vice chair emeritus of the James Beard Foundation and sits on the board of Friends of the High Line.

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Paris

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT La Grotta Ristorante Italiano

Norman Radow

CEO

The RADCO Cos.

When he established the RADCO Cos. in 1994, Norman Radow’s vision came from a lifelong passion to improve both neighborhoods and people’s lives. RADCO’s first project was the redevelopment of a distressed 53-story hotel, office, and condominium tower that later became the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Thirty years, more than 30,500 multifamily units, and 12 hotels later, Radow is a recognized leader in the real estate industry. While chairman of the Kennesaw State University Foundation Board of Trustees, he oversaw the expansion of the more than 47,000-student university in metro Atlanta. The campus doubled in size during his 13-year tenure, with the addition of $500 million in new buildings that Radow helped finance and develop. The State of Georgia named the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences at KSU in his honor, and in 2023, Radow received an honorary doctorate degree from the university. Additionally, Radow is a member of the New York Law School Board of Trustees.

H. Jerome Russell Jr.

President

H.J. Russell & Co.

As president of H.J. Russell & Co. and Russell New Urban Development, H. Jerome Russell’s focus is on the firm’s strategic direction and new business development. Over his more than 30-year career, Russell has experience with beverage distribution, consumer marketing, banking, construction, and real estate, which has led him to his current role as the lead owner over the $250 million real estate portfolio and chairman of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE). In 1997, he was named to the board of Citizens Trust Bank, and was part of two successful mergers taken on by Citizens Trust Bank. He’s a member of the Urban Land Institute, Atlanta Rotary, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Young Presidents’ Organization, and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

BOARD MEMBERSHIPS Citizens Trust Bank Loan Committee chairman, West End CID, Metro Atlanta YMCA, Lenbrook, Central Atlanta Progress, Concessions International, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), H.J. Russell & Co.

Michael B. Russell

CEO

H.J. Russell & Co.

Michael B. Russell became CEO of H.J. Russell & Co. in 2003 and also serves as vice chair of its sister company, Concessions International. He worked for Portman Architects for three years after graduating from college. Russell has spent most of his career with H.J. Russell & Co., serving in a variety of executive and nonexecutive positions such as cost estimator, project manager, business developer, and division VP. As CEO, he is responsible for the overall strategic direction of the two major divisions within the company (construction and program management), which is recognized as one of the largest minority-owned construction and commercial real estate companies in the country. The Atlanta native has been involved in the construction industry in one way or another since his youth.

EDUCATION University of Virginia, Georgia State University Robinson School of Business (MBA)

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Past president of the Association of Builders and Contractors of Georgia, co-chair of the Grady Hospital committee that led to a new governance structure (Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation), Georgia State University Young Alumnus of the Year

Tim Schrager

Founder and CEO

Perennial Properties

Tim Schrager is the CEO of Perennial Properties, an Atlanta real estate development and property management company he founded in 1988. Meeting what Schrager saw as a need for quality housing choices in older neighborhoods with deteriorating rental stock, Perennial Properties has focused on infill development in gentrifying areas, specializing in high-end apartment projects with street-level retail. Over more than three decades, Schrager and Perennial have been responsible for the development of numerous multifamily communities, as well as multifamily and retail mixed-use developments, in Georgia and Florida. Perennial also owns and operates Midtown Bowl. In 2024, the Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized Schrager as a Most Admired CEO.

EDUCATION University of Southern California

HOMETOWN Omaha, Nebraska

FIRST JOB Picking weeds and digging ditches for irrigation

HOBBIES Art collecting, visiting art museums and galleries

FAVORITE BOOK The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION New York City

Lisa M. Ward

Senior Vice President and Managing Director

Core5 Industrial Partners

At Core5 Industrial Partners, Lisa Ward’s chief responsibilities include business development and capital deployment in the southeastern U.S. Over her more than 35-year commercial real estate career, Ward has overseen more than 45 million square feet of industrial investment sales and leases for a total market value of over $2 billion. Since 1997, she has been consistently ranked among the top five industrial producers in Georgia by NAIOP and the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors.

EDUCATION University of Southern Mississippi, University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business (MBA)

FIRST JOB Banking

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Africa

BUCKET LIST Ski the sand dunes in Namibia

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Meg Ryan

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERS

Glennis Beacham

Owner and Founder

Beacham & Co., Realtors

Even though she is the principal of her own firm, Glennis Beacham continues to sell real estate full-time by choice. A managing broker runs the day-to-day operations of the company so Beacham can focus on what she loves most: selling houses. Prior to founding Beacham & Co. in 2006, Beacham was the top agent for 13 years at one of Atlanta’s oldest and largest real estate companies. She’s sold more homes priced $1 million and higher than any other agent in Atlanta real estate history, and in 2011 was the 13th realtor (and the first Georgian) to be inducted into Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate’s Billionaires Club. Beacham began her real estate career in 1982.

EDUCATION Auburn University

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Regaining my financial footing after my divorce

FAVORITE BOOK I love all the Harry Potter books.

NONPROFITS Winship Cancer Institute, in honor of my father

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Meryl Streep

David Boehmig

President, CEO and Founder

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

As president, CEO, and founder of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, David Boehmig has a hand in every aspect of the company’s work. His 26 years of experience in residential real estate is complemented by an additional decade in commercial banking, where Boehmig focused on real estate and small-business financing. The Atlanta Realtors Association named him Realtor of the Year in 2006 and a Captain of Industry in 2010. In 2022, the Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized Boehmig as a Most Admired CEO. Boehmig serves on the board of directors of Atlanta Mission.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

FIRST JOB Mortgage loan officer for Georgia Federal Bank

HIDDEN TALENT I speak Korean.

FAVORITE BOOK Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED Kind mercy wins over harsh judgment every time.

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Lake Como, Italy

Jenni Bonura

President and CEO

Harry Norman, Realtors

Jenni Bonura oversees the operations of 12 sales offices, managing partnerships in the mortgage, title, and insurance ventures, and planning for the company’s future. Bonura became the CEO of the Atlanta luxury real estate firm before the age of 40, joining a rare group of women CEOs in real estate. Taking an active role in every aspect of the business, the Miami native particularly enjoys luxury-home marketing and sales, new-home and high-rise marketing and sales management, and coaching the current and next generations of sales leaders. Bonura started her career in real estate in 2002 as a sales agent.

EDUCATION Samford University

FIRST JOB I had two jobs the summer that I was 16: as an intern at an engineering firm and a server at an ice cream shop.

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT South City Kitchen

BUCKET LIST Hang gliding

Kay Evans

Co-owner and Cofounder

Keller Williams Realty International, Southeast Region

Kay Evans received her real estate license in 1978, marking the beginning of a long and successful career in sales, brokerage, and real estate education. In 1999, with Bob Kilinski, Evans cofounded Keller Williams Realty’s Southeast Region, helping grow the company to the top organization in the metro Atlanta residential real estate market since 2011. In multiple years, the Southeast has been Keller Williams’s top-performing region. Evans and her husband, Glen, have a son, a daughter, and five granddaughters.

EDUCATION University of Louisiana at Lafayette

FAVORITE BOOK The Traveler’s Gift by Andy Andrews

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Meryl Streep or Bette Midler! Why not?

DeAnn Golden

President and CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Appointed in 2022, DeAnn Golden is president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties and leads over 1,300 associates with 27 locations across the state of Georgia. The company, which has a 61-year history in Georgia, is a real estate market leader and generated over $4.2 billion in sales in 2023. Golden joined the company in 2004 and is a 29-year real estate veteran with vast leadership, training, coaching, and marketing experience. In 2023, Governor Brian Kemp appointed Golden, who served as president of the Atlanta Realtors Association in 2019, to the Georgia Real Estate Commission for a five-year term.

EDUCATION Tulane University, University of Georgia (MBA)

HOMETOWN Athens, Georgia

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK Real estate is in my DNA. I grew up watching my mother succeed in real estate and learned at an early age that I wanted to do the same. Watching people fulfill their homeownership dreams or take significant steps in residential or commercial investments, all while collaborating with our team of seasoned sales associates, is truly inspiring and rewarding.

Ben Hirsh

Broker and Owner

Hirsh Real Estate, Buckhead.com

At the age of 18, Atlanta native Ben Hirsh sold his established landscaping company to a competitor and set out to travel across the globe. His excursions led him to more than 40 countries. Upon his return, Hirsh turned his focus to real estate in Buckhead, founding Hirsh Real Estate. He was soon named one of Realtor magazine’s 30 Under 30 top real estate agents in North America. According to the Atlanta Realtors Association, Hirsh was the top-producing individual realtor in Atlanta based on sales volume in 2018 and 2019, and he is consistently among the top real estate agents in Buckhead. In 2024, Hirsch sold a Buckhead mansion for $19.8 million, setting a residential real estate transaction record in the city.

FIRST JOB I started a lawn care company at the age of nine and sold it to enable world travels at 18.

HOMETOWN Atlanta

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE Being told that I was “not Buckhead enough” for a premier listing assignment by a prominent potential client was the rejection that pushed me to buy Buckhead.com and become the top real estate agent in Buckhead.

HOBBIES I love gardening and hope to have my own little farm in Buckhead one day.

Christa Huffstickler

Founder and CEO

Engel & Völkers Atlanta

In 2017, Christa Huffstickler joined the Engel & Völkers international network to open Engel & Völkers Atlanta, which has two dedicated divisions: traditional brokerage sales and new development sales and marketing. In 2023, Huffstickler announced its expansion into the North Georgia Mountains region, a new office in Sandy Springs, a new office in North Atlanta, as well as the acquisition of the entire metro Atlanta market, merging Engel & Völkers regionally under one unified ownership structure operated by Huffstickler. In 2024, Engel & Völkers expanded again through the acquisition of AtHome & Co. and Davis & Hawbaker Real Estate Group. Huffstickler has specialized in residential real estate for nearly two decades, and has worked on some of Atlanta’s premier condominium, townhome, and single-family-home communities.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

HOMETOWN Altoona, Pennsylvania

INSPIRING PERSON My husband. He is the most hardworking person I know, yet always puts what is best for the people around him above everything else and always does the right thing, no matter what.

Brandi Hunter-Lewis

CEO, Principal Agent

Brandi Hunter Luxury Group

Brandi Hunter-Lewis is CEO and principal agent of Brandi Hunter Luxury Group and a real estate consultant with Compass of Buckhead, where she ranked as the number one individual agent in 2021 and 2022. With designations including Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Hunter-Lewis has created a niche by becoming the go-to realtor for pro athletes and for Atlanta’s high-profile entertainers and reality TV stars including Kandi Burruss formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta; Grammy-nominated hip hop artists Offset and Cardi B, who initially starred on Love & Hip Hop: New York before becoming a breakout star; Angela Simmons of Growing Up Hip Hop; Jamaican Dancehall artist Spice; and a host of others. Having sold more than $200 million worth of homes over her career, Hunter-Lewis is a lifetime member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors’ Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Phoenix Award from the Atlanta Realtors Association; with UGA women’s basketball team: two SEC Championships and NCAA Women’s Final Four twice

Kevin Levent

President and CEO

BH&G Real Estate Metro Brokers and Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Kevin Levent, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers and Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers, has been in the business for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as an industry leader. He manages both brands as well as the mortgage, insurance, and title divisions of Metro Brokers, which has more than 2,400 sales associates in 27 offices throughout the region. An Atlanta native, Levent is a licensed broker in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina.

HIDDEN TALENT I have a contractor’s license for residential and light commercial structures.

HOBBIES ATV riding

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Stone Mountain

BUCKET LIST Getting my kids married

Egypt Sherrod

CEO

Indigo Road

Egypt Sherrod is a real estate broker and CEO of the Indigo Road family of companies, which includes Indigo Road Realty, Indigo Road Design Group, and Indigo Road Home Furnishings. As the host and co-executive producer of HGTV’s hit shows Married To Real Estate, Flipping Virgins, and Property Virgins, she has ushered in more than 14 seasons of programming highlighting the Atlanta housing market. Sherrod and her builder husband Mike Jackson led the renovation and design of a new lounge for Clark Atlanta University student-athletes and built a custom barbershop on the campus. Both renovation projects were featured on Season 3 of Married to Real Estate. Additionally, Sherrod and Jackson brought home the crown for Atlanta by winning HGTV’s Rock The Block, a renovation competition series. Before real estate, there was radio. Sherrod’s radio broadcast career spanned 20 years, as she scored interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, and more, and was syndicated in more than 60 cities throughout the country. Sherrod is also the author of Keep Calm . . . It’s Just Real Estate: Your No-Stress Guide to Buying a Home.

EDUCATION Temple University

HOMETOWN Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS

Steven DeFrancis

Founder and CEO

Cortland

Steven DeFrancis has 30 years of experience in multifamily development and management opportunities. He founded Cortland in 2005 to focus on in-town, mixed-use, multifamily developments. Since then, Cortland has expanded into a global, vertically integrated, multifamily investment, and asset management company. With a focus on providing a hospitality-driven, consumer-centric, and technology-forward approach to apartment living, Cortland is one of the largest multifamily owners in the U.S. as it owns and manages nearly 80,000 apartment homes nationwide. Additionally, DeFrancis is a member of the Buckhead Coalition, the Real Estate Roundtable, the Urban Land Institute, and the National Multifamily Housing Council.

EDUCATION University of Georgia Terry College of Business

FIRST JOB Busboy at Fuddruckers

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION Harbour Island, Bahamas

FAVORITE ATLANTA PLACE TO VISIT Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tom Hill

East Region President

D.R. Horton

As East Region president of Texas-based D.R. Horton—the country’s largest new-home builder by volume—Tom Hill is involved in all aspects of land acquisition, development, construction, sales, and operations for more than ten D.R. Horton divisions across the Southeast. A native of Mount Olive, North Carolina, he’s been in the homebuilding industry for more than 20 years, joining Horton in 1997.

EDUCATION Georgia State University

WHY I CHOSE THIS WORK I have always had a passion for real estate, dating back to my early days, when my parents would look at homes for themselves. That fortunately led me into a career where I have been able to do what I enjoy each day. We build a lot of homes each year, but knowing that we are building them one at a time for a particular family, where their dreams and children will flourish, is a great feeling.

FIRST JOB Bussing tables at a Chinese restaurant. A tough boss at a young age will shape you.

INSPIRING PERSON My father, who always worked hard and taught me to value every dollar, dime, and penny, and the importance of family

Ryan R. Marshall

President and CEO

PulteGroup

In 2016, Ryan R. Marshall was promoted to president and CEO of PulteGroup, one of the nation’s most geographically and product-diverse homebuilders. With operations in 26 states, the company serves all major consumer groups through its family of national brands, which includes Pulte Homes, Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods. Marshall most recently served as PulteGroup’s president, with responsibility for the company’s homebuilding operations and its marketing and strategy departments. Previously he was executive vice president of homebuilding operations, and he’s also served as Southeast area president, Florida area president, division president in both South Florida and Orlando, and area vice president of finance. In 2023, Marshall was recognized as the select honoree for Building Homes for Heroes, which builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans, emergency first responders, and their families.

EDUCATION University of Utah, Arizona State University (MBA)

Rod Mullice

Managing Partner

Windsor Stevens

Rod Mullice is the managing partner at Windsor Stevens, a development firm that aims to create vibrant, walkable, and livable urban communities close to mass transit. Since 2009, Mullice has closed more than $150 million in transactions in urban development, financing, and acquisitions, and he led the team that renewed the lease of a 217,000-square-foot office building in College Park for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Southern Region headquarters. He also conceived, planned, financed, and managed the construction of the Pad on Harvard, a $20.9 million apartment community next to the College Park MARTA station. Mullice is developing The PROCTOR, a 142-unit apartment complex, which will include designated affordable units, near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail. Construction of the $55.6 million development is expected to be completed in May 2026.

EDUCATION Savannah State University, Harvard Graduate School of Design (AMDP)

Cherie Ong

Cofounder and Principal

Good Places

As a real estate developer and business consultant working to create innovative, sustainable, and equitable communities in Atlanta, Cherie Ong is cofounder and principal of Good Places, a firm that develops properties with mission and community impact at its forefront. Having previously managed a more than $40 million private real estate foreign investment fund, Ong now focuses solely on driving social impact catalytic efforts. This includes developing Atlanta’s first 100 percent affordable micro-housing apartments, converting a historic department store into an incubator for creative and socially conscious businesses, and launching a main street initiative promoting local businesses and economic investment.

EDUCATION The University of Melbourne, Securities Institute of Australia (GradD), Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (MA)

HOMETOWN Melbourne, Australia

Pam Sessions

President

Hedgewood Homes

As owners and operators of Hedgewood Homes, Pam Sessions and her husband, Don Donnelly, have designed and built more than 4,000 houses in the Atlanta region since 1985, including award-winning, smart-growth homes in neighborhoods such as Vickery Village, Woodstock Downtown, Alpharetta City Center/Voysey, and Manchester. Prior to beginning her homebuilding career, Sessions—who received her bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of Georgia—studied photography with Ansel Adams and worked with the landscape photographer and writer Dave Bohn.

EDUCATION University of Georgia

HOMETOWN Atlanta

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS Atlanta Agent magazine Developer of the Year (2023), Congress for New Urbanism Charter Award (2008), Urban Land Institute Development of Excellence Award (2006), Professional Builder National Builder of the Year (2003)

FAVORITE BOOK Angle of Repose by Wallace Stegner

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Donald R. Washington Jr.

Founding Principal

Bolster Real Estate Partners

Donald R. Washington Jr. oversees all phases of real estate investment and development for emerging communities throughout the Southeast and beyond for Bolster Real Estate Partners, which he founded in 2021. With over 15 years of finance, strategy, and business development experience, Washington leverages strategic partnerships and local market knowledge to design, finance, permit, construct, and rehabilitate high potential communities. He is a member of LEAD Atlanta, ULI (Urban Land Institute) Atlanta and 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

EDUCATION University of New Orleans, Georgia Tech (MBA)

FIRST JOB Bagger at H-E-B grocery store

FEW PEOPLE KNOW I played inside linebacker and won an SEC and NCAA College Football Championship under Nick Saban.

WHO’D PLAY ME IN A BIOPIC Derek Luke

BEST ADVICE RECEIVED I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

LEGENDS

Antonin Aeck

Aeck is chairman emeritus and a founding principal of the architecture, interiors, planning, and preservation firm Lord Aeck Sargent. His career began in Paris, where he worked on completing the late Le Corbusier’s final unfinished design commissions.

James R. Borders

Borders is CEO of Novare Group, an Atlanta-based real estate investment and development company. In 1992, he founded the predecessor to Novare Group; since then the firm has developed more than 16,000 multifamily residences in 50 communities, including Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, and Tampa.

Robert L. Brown Jr.

Brown established his firm R L Brown & Associates in 1984. He has held leadership positions with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and many other organizations. He is a former chair of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

William Millard Choate

Choate is executive chairman of Choate Construction, one of the largest commercial building contractors in the Southeast. He founded his company

in 1989.

Jerome M. Cooper

In 1960 Cooper cofounded Cooper Carry, an architecture and design firm based in Atlanta. Cooper has received the Rothschild Award, the highest honor granted by the Georgia chapter of the American Institute of Architects; in 2018 the AIA named Cooper Carry its Architecture Firm of the Year.

Tom Cousins

Cofounder of Cousins Properties, one of the nation’s largest equity real estate investment trusts, Cousins developed Atlanta landmarks such as the CNN Center, the Omni Coliseum, 191 Peachtree Tower, Bank of America Plaza, and Wildwood Office Park. His firm also donated the land for and helped launch the World Congress Center. With his wife, Ann, he established the Cousins Foundation and the CF Foundation, which fund many arts, education, and faith-based organizations in Atlanta. They were instrumental in rehabilitating East Lake. In 2009, to duplicate that community’s turnaround nationally, Cousins established Purpose Built Communities in partnership with philanthropists Warren Buffett and Julian Robertson.

Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III

Gellerstedt joined Cousins Properties in 2005 when it acquired his firm, and later led the company as chairman and CEO. Through high-profile urban deals and a major merger with Parkway Properties, he led Cousins from an equity market cap of $665 million to more than $3.8 billion.

Oscar Harris

A notable architect, fine artist, and author, Harris founded Atlanta’s Turner Associates, which designed parts of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the iconic Centennial Olympic Park light towers, the MLK Visitors Center, and Georgia State Student Center, among many other prominent projects. He now spends much of his time painting and encouraging students to enter the fields of architecture, construction, and engineering.

Bill Johnson

Founder of the Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry and now design adviser, Johnson is an architect and interior designer lauded for his highly personal approach to restaurant design. Since launching his restaurant-design career with Atlanta’s Peachtree Cafe in the early 1980s, he’s worked on local projects including Chops Lobster Bar, Seeger’s, Aria, and Rathbun’s.

Lew Oliver

Oliver is an Atlanta-based urbanist, master planner, and designer who has helped advance New Urbanism and residential design. The principal of his eponymous firm, Oliver is a preferred design consultant of the renowned New Urbanist firm DPZ; he was instrumental in the design and development of downtown Woodstock, Vickery Village, and Serenbe, and has worked on scores of other projects nationally and internationally.

Steve Selig

During Selig’s tenure as president, Selig Enterprises has helped develop key projects such as the Buckhead Triangle, Logan Circle, the Plaza Midtown, the District at Howell Mill, 12th & Midtown, and the Works at Chattahoochee. From 1976 to 1980 he served as President Carter’s chief liaison with the business community, and he chaired the host committee for the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. His family endowed the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia.

William J. Stanley III & Ivenue Love-Stanley

Since 1978, Stanley and Love-Stanley have focused on integrating architecture and interior design. As one of the largest Black architectural practices in the South, they have been responsible for many landmark projects in Atlanta and throughout the region. Their award-winning projects include the Olympic Aquatic Center at Georgia Institute of Technology and Ebenezer Baptist Church.

John Wieland

Over three decades and with more than 25,000 homes, Wieland established his company as the Southeast’s leading builder of semi-custom homes. He has been inducted into the Home Builders Association of Georgia’s Hall of Fame and has received the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s lifetime achievement award.