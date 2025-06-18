21 places to eat, shop, and hike with your pet in Atlanta

Courtesy of Dorri Buchholtz

Atlanta is chock-full of fun pet-friendly activities and pet-pampering goods and services. Here, we round up a few of our favorites around town.

Dog Parks

Fetch Park

A spot just as social for humans as it is for their pups, Fetch features a turfed, off-leash place to play, as well as dog-cooling stations, a bathing area, and a bar with coffee, beer, wine, and cocktails. Alpharetta, Buckhead, Old Fourth Ward, and Westside

Piedmont Park

With three acres to explore, Fido will never get bored. Separate enclosures for pets 30 pounds and heavier ensure everyone can play safely. Poo bags and dog water spickets are complimentary. Midtown

Skiptown

Tunnels, splash pads, and plenty of turf keep Rover busy while you nosh on pizza and wings. Raining? No problem. Your little buddy can practice his zoomies inside, too. Kirkwood

Pet Stores

City Dog Market

From chew toys to collars, City Dog has it all. Despite the shop’s name, kitty litter and food are available as well. Celebrating? Stop by the bakery for dog-friendly cookies, cakes, doughnuts, and more. Brookhaven

Park Pet Supply

Independently owned and operated, Park Pet’s staff can help you select the right nutrition for dogs, cats, birds, and small animals. With a focus on natural offerings, it’s a go-to spot for healthy pet fare. East Atlanta Village

The Whole Dog Market

Snag all your favorite brands for both dogs and cats—including holistic, raw, freeze-dried, and traditional options. Schedule a self-wash and get Buddy nice and clean after you shop. Midtown, Westside, Sandy Springs

Grooming

Furside Pet Grooming

Furside, which has two locations, grooms dogs and cats using organic and locally sourced products. Staff trim toenails, offer basic de-matting, and can express dogs’ anal glands if necessary. Decatur, East Atlanta Village

Fur Pets Mobile Grooming

For pets that prefer the luxury treatment close to home, Fur Pets brings their air-conditioned mobile grooming van to your door. This is a great option for anxious pets or for pets or owners with mobility issues. Fur Pets mostly services homes in the northeast quadrant of the city, so check the website before booking.

Happy Hearts Pet Care

This locally owned business offers boarding and training in addition to grooming services for dogs. Located in the Castleberry Point Lofts, Happy Hearts also maintains a popular Instagram account where you can watch videos of its grooming methods, learn more about available services, and peep lots of cute pups. Castleberry Hill

Trainers

Frogs to Dogs

Princess acting up? Whether your pup just needs basic training or you’re looking to address specific behavioral issues, Frogs to Dogs is known for bringing out the best in every canine companion. Among its offerings are private lessons, group classes, day camp training, and board-and-train programs, all tailored to your dog’s needs. Decatur

Peachtree Dog Training

This company specializes in at-home dog training, working with both the dog and the owner to improve behavior and develop good training techniques that last. The certified trainers can also attend group settings with your dog at several daycares or boarding facilities in metro Atlanta.

Pete the Dog Trainer

This one-man operation is highly regarded around town as an effective trainer for both puppies and adult dogs. Pete Zuppardo follows an evidence-based “positive dog training” method that focuses on reward rather than punishment. He offers several packages for at-home training services.

Hiking

East Palisades Trail

A perennial favorite during peak summer, this five-mile trail system meanders down to a sandy beach along the Chattahoochee River, where dogs can play in the shallow water and scramble over rock slabs to their hearts’ content. Explore the bamboo forest on your way up or down. Sandy Springs

Cochran Mill Park

This sprawling park, southwest of Atlanta, offers 20 miles of wooded trails that wind over streams and past the ruins of three old mills. Water-loving dogs will most enjoy the Henry Mill Falls Trail, where a majestic waterfall on Bear Creek pours into a shallow pool below. Chattahoochee Hills

Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area

Famous for its lunar-like granite outcrops, Arabia Mountain comprises 40,000 acres for outdoor activities, from hiking and biking to fishing, geocaching, and historic exploration. Dogs love hiking up the bare-faced granite in the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve—just keep them leashed and away from the fragile native plants that make up this fascinating ecosystem. Lithonia

Pet Portraits

MK Pet Portraits

As a kid in Pittsburgh, budding artist Marita Kahler learned about brushes and color from her dad, a steel mill worker and oil painting hobbyist. Years later, she says, she “kinda forgot about art.” That is, until her golden lab Poco passed away. That’s when she decided to honor him by painting his image. Since then, she’s created dozens of stunning oil portraits for other pet owners. Kahler, who lives in Smyrna, says, “My goal is always to have the person say, ‘That’s my dog!’”.

Dorri Buchholtz Art

Atlantan Dorri Buchholtz, with a long career in sports medicine and sports performance, considers herself a storyteller when it comes to capturing movement and emotion in her sculptures, be they of the human or canine form. In her artist’s statement, she says about dogs, “I get great pleasure out of sculpting their unique characteristics and fun personalities.” Her endearing pet pieces are either fired and finished in acrylics or cast in composites or foundry bronze.

Pet Tags Art by Michael Mauldin

For his pet portraits, artist Michael Mauldin uses a most unusual but charming canvas: manila paper tags. They’re made of sturdy paper stock and have a round eyelet where you might put a string if you intended to use it for inventory. Mauldin, who has drawn dogs, cats, and horses, uses several photos to create what he calls “a passport photo” of the pet (find them at @pet_tags_art). His portrait style, influenced by his work in graphic design, calligraphy, and illustration, is a cross between Impressionism and photorealism, which he achieves using a mix of ink and paint materials. He says, “I’ve seen videos of people getting their pet’s portrait and breaking down crying. I love doing that for people.”

Pet-friendly Restaurant Patios

Wild Heaven Beer West End

The brewery at the Lee + White development offers a garden setting next to the Beltline, with trees, picnic tables, string lights, and an open patio for you and your furry companion. Walk the popular path after enjoying a brew and taqueria faves, such as tacos and burros, from Wild Heaven’s food partner El Tesoro. West End

Lucky’s Burger and Brew

Named after the owners’ golden retriever, this family-friendly watering hole welcomes pups and their people to dine at tables on the outside patio. The community vibe is relaxed, and the menu is loaded with dog puns and crowd-pleasers such as the Georgia Dawg Pounder, a burger with a fried pimento cheese ball atop the patty. Chili cheese tots, check. Fried pickles, woof! Roswell

Tucker Brewing Company

There’s plenty of room at this 8,500-square-foot beer garden for you and a few of your four-legged friends to play nice. Trees and umbrellas offer relief on warmer days, and there’s a kids’ play area, too. Match some award-winning brews with items from a robust menu. Voted number four Best Beer Garden in America by USA Today. Tucker

This article appears in our June 2025 issue.

