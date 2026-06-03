3,000 Volunteers, One Goal: Meet the team making the World Cup memorable in Atlanta

Its tournament time for FIFA World Cup 2026™, and visitors from across the globe are being greeted by friendly, knowledgeable guides that are recognizable in their bright and colorful uniforms. “It’s about making sure that visitors have a positive and memorable experience from the moment they set foot in our city and our state,” says Diana Trujillo from the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee.

That responsibility largely falls on volunteers. In Atlanta, there are 3,000 for FIFA World Cup 2026™. They are recruited, vetted, and trained by the FIFA World Cup™ Volunteer Program, with local support from the host committee. On average, each volunteer serves 48 hours over the duration of the tournament. With over 1 million people registered in the FIFA Volunteer Community, more than 26,000 chose to apply specifically in Atlanta for FIFA World Cup 2026™. Candidates were selected to participate in interviews, appropriately named Volunteer Team Tryouts. After thorough background checks, they were offered roles in areas including VIP transport, accreditation, ceremonies, hospitality, media operations, and language services, each of which has its own specialized training. All told, the selection and training process took seven months.

While it’s key that FIFA’s World Cup Volunteer Program is consistent across all 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, each one “tries to put their own touch on it,” Trujillo says.

In Atlanta, “our hospitality really shines through with the volunteers,” says Margaret Beckley, who, along with Trujillo, is the volunteer program lead for the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee. Many Atlanta volunteers had been involved in large sporting events in the city before, like the Super Bowl.

“They’re invested, and they love to talk to people about Atlanta, not just about the actual event,” says Trujillo. “And that’s a huge opportunity for the city and the state.”

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Mona Williams

What are some events you have volunteered at?

I’ve volunteered for nine major sporting events in Atlanta and around the country, including the Special Olympics and several Super Bowls, the College Football Playoff National Championship, and FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Why do you volunteer?

I want to make sure people have a great experience. And I love showing off my city!

What do you do as a volunteer?

I’ve worked with vendors to make sure their products are displayed correctly. I’ve been a team captain for other volunteers. And I enjoy helping fans find their way around.

What are you looking forward to with FIFA World Cup 2026™?

Interacting with people from all over the world. I’ve always regretted not volunteering for the Olympics in 1996, but the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is right up there. This will be huge.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Mike Idacavage

What began your volunteer journey?

I was a long-distance runner in grad school, but I injured my knee. So, I began volunteering at races. It really blossomed when I moved to Atlanta.

How many events have you volunteered for?

Just shy of 40. Besides the Peachtree Road Race, I’ve volunteered for Super Bowls, Peach Bowls, SEC Championships, Olympic trials, and now the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

What have your volunteer roles included?

At the Peachtree Road Race, I’ve led the group of volunteers who give out water on the course. At the Super Bowl, I interviewed volunteer applicants. I’ve also worked with players, VIPs, and the press.

What are you most excited about for FIFA World Cup 2026™?

Meeting and greeting all the international visitors. I’m also excited about working with our volunteer family and making new friends.