5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: April 26-May 1

Photograph courtesy of Heritage Fire Food & Drink Festival

Atlanta Film Festival

When: Thursday, April 25-Sunday, May 5

Where: Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre, plus virtual programming

Cost: Festival badges range from $100-$500; individual screening tickets $12.75-$19, plus some free programming

Details: Atlanta’s most popular film festival returns for its 48th year with a powerhouse lineup of feature films, shorts, and documentaries, along with a host of creative conversations around modern filmmaking. Over more than a week of events, you’ll find films from 118 countries around the world, though Georgia creatives are represented in 24 percent of the work on offer. This year, screenings will take place at both Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre; virtual access is also available for all films. Those interested in the art of filmmaking will enjoy “Creative Conversations,” which offer dozens of panel conversations on subjects like low-budget filmmaking and the art of the pitch.

Atlanta Opera presents Wagner’s Die Walküre

When: Friday, April 24-Sunday, May 5

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Cost: $68-$305

Details: The Atlanta Opera’s ambitious plan to perform all four cycles of German composer Richard Wagner’s famous opera Der Ring Des Nibelungen unveils part two of that program, the epic and perennially popular Die Walküre. The star-studded cast includes Greer Grimley as the towering Wotan, father of long-lost siblings-turned-lovers Siegmund (Viktor Antipenko) and Sieglinde (Laura Wilde). Whether you’re a hard-core opera fan or not, it’s worth a go: they don’t call Die Walküre the greatest triumph of Western art for nothing.

Heritage Fire Food & Drink Festival

When: Sunday April 28, 4:15-7 p.m.

Where: Guardian Works

Cost: General Admission $125, VIP (access at 3:30) $175

Details: Combining regional family farms and celebrated local chefs with the art of live-fire cooking, Heritage Fire is a gourmand’s dream. Celebrating heritage breeds and local flavors, the touring event always includes notable local chefs: Atlanta’s includes the likes of Josue Pena from the Iberian Pig in Buckhead and Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ. After sampling as many dishes as you can, vote for your favorite in a friendly competition between chefs. This event is 21+, so leave the kids at home.

Black Effect Podcast Festival

When: Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Pullman Yards

Cost: $25-$50

Details: Back for its second year, this festival celebrates Black voices across the podcast industry, with live tapings, show merchandise, live music, and local food and drinks. Hosted by B Daht (Wild n’ Out, The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show) and Pretty Vee (Unleash for Love, Rap Sh!t), you can catch tapings of hit podcasts like Whoreible Decisions and Black Tech Green Money.

Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes

When: Festival Saturday, April 28-Sunday, April 29; Tour of Homes April 26-28

Where: Inman Park

Cost: Festival is free, Tour of Homes tickets $35 each

Details: This Atlanta festival, which began in the 1970s, has become one of the most celebrated events on the city calendar. Mostly taking place along Edgewood and Euclid Avenues, the festival includes live music, food vendors, an artist’s market and street antiques market, and plenty of games and activities for little ones. In the Trolley Barn, you can catch the Inman Park Dance Festival and accompanying film screening. The parade–one of Atlanta’s biggest and quirkiest–kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m., traveling up Euclid Ave and ending in Little Five Points.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

The Braves host the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park for a three-game set April 26-28. Info here

host the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park for a three-game set April 26-28. Info here Atlanta Vibe, the women’s pro volleyball team, will host Vegas Thrill at Gas South Arena on Saturday, April 28. Info here.